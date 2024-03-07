Love Horoscope For March 8, 2024 Promises Changes In Romance

Love is in the air, and it's not even spring. A few interactions between multiple planets can activate a specific area of each zodiac sign's life this Friday, just in time for the weekend to begin.

Here's what's happening in love horoscopes from Aries through Pisces on March 8, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 08, 2024:

Aries

Temper, temper. Today, the Moon will brush against your ruling planet Mars, and this can bring out some strong feelings for you. You may want to plan ahead. Carve out some me-time. It's wonderful when you can connect so intently with how you're feeling; however, you will want to be sure that your feelings are healthy and leave you feeling safe, loved and secure.

Taurus

Spill the tea, sis. No, really, you will not want to hear something negative spoken about a person you love. You may find that there are a few gaps in information that you need, but is gossip the way to go? Maybe search for reliable information instead of believing everything you hear. Remember, there are always more versions of a story.

Gemini

You want fun and adventure in love, so when the laughter stops, it can leave you perplexed and wondering why. Maybe it's time to try something new to revive the spark. You are a mastermind at coming up with great ideas. Plan a fun little date. That might do the trick!

Cancer

There are changes and more changes. Everyone is going through something, it seems. So, even though you may feel slightly impatient with someone right now, a little extra grace can go a long way. The point is to love someone where they are, not how you want them to be. You'll be glad when they do the same for you.

Leo

Do you come from different worlds? Your background and upbringing can affect the way you love right now. Rather than seeing your differences as dealbreakers, beat the odds. Maybe you were fated to meet so you could grow as a couple in a big way.

Virgo

You love your independence and your personal space. So, when you feel the urge to soak in a tub uninterrupted or just want to hang out with your friends, ask for me-time. You will feel so much better taking care of yourself, which can help you feel ready to take care of everyone else who depends on you this week.

Libra

Should you talk about the past? It can help you and your loved one better understand each other. But it also depends. Are you at that place where you can trust your secrets with each other? Talk over this major step with a therapist or friend. Be certain that you are ready and that your decision is also healthy for you and the relationship.

Scorpio

When you love someone, it's normal to feel a tinge of jealousy or insecurity. It means you care for them and want that person in your life. You will also want to ask yourself why these emotions surfaced at this time. What triggered them? Is it fear or low self-esteem that's leading you to feel unsure? Talk about it with someone you trust.

Sagittarius

Gender roles are something you and your partner need to decide to follow if it makes sense to you both. You will want to flesh it out and see what works for you. Remember, relationships are dynamic. If something makes sense now or works well today, it can always be adapted to your needs later. Be flexible.

Capricorn

What is your spiritual love language? Sometimes, this is the last frontier in love and relationships, but today, it's one of the things to put at the top of your discussion list.

What are your thoughts about faith, higher power, ethics, and morality? What do you do when you need supernatural help? See where you both stand in this area so you can support each other's faith and beliefs.

Aquarius

Please give me a little bit of space. You both may need some room to breathe and to do your projects this week. Some couples can feel uncomfortable when they aren't speaking to their partner throughout the day. Define your boundaries, needs, and limitations. See what is best for you and your relationship so you're both on the same page.

Pisces

What social activities do you want to put on the agenda? You may have a busy month coming, and you'll want to know if you or your partner are available for and to each other should you wish to be together. Coordinate times and dates. Be clear on what to wear and how you'll get there. It will make things run much more smoothly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.