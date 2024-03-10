How Luck Improves For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Beginning March 11, 2024

The cosmic forces don't want to reveal their secrets at this time. That's the energy of this week, between March 11 and 17, 2024. Nevertheless, five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck this week — namely, Pig, Ox, Horse, Rabbit, and Rooster. So prepare to have your mind blown with the most mysterious surprises and experiences!

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Water over Fire (#63), changing to Earth over Water (#7). It reminds us that luck cannot thrive in a vacuum. You must have processes already in place to take advantage of the luck that graces your life. So don't forget what's important.

Know your priorities and concentrate. You may find the mantle of leadership thrust upon you as you progress, which may be difficult to adapt to at first, but you will find your way if you have faith in yourself and keep growing. It's the luck of small wonders.

If you feel called to, light an incense stick sometime this week while holding your wishes and prayers in your heart/mind. Then wave the smoke around your body, cleansing your aura, before doing the same for your living space. Then watch as things unfold quickly for you! Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between March 11 - 17.

How luck improves for five Chinese zodiac signs starting March 11, 2024:

1. Pig: Spirited luck

Pig, your luck this week is anchored to your soul. Do you believe yourself deserving of good things in life? Or do you constantly battle with self-sabotage and negative self-talk? Lean away from the latter and find a way to believe in yourself. Your good luck depends on this.

Solving therapy workbooks, speaking to a counselor, listening to empowering podcasts, and reading books on courage and confidence are some ways to do this. There are many more methods. Be serious about this path this week so you can receive your cosmic gifts.

2. Ox: Lucky nest egg

Ox, if you have been saving money over the last few years and have built a sizeable nest egg for yourself, good call! You have perfectly positioned yourself to engage with your good luck this week (and in the near future). A massive opportunity will be presented to you soon, or you may come across a premium product you've always wanted that's suddenly being offered at a significant discount.

Let your gut guide you as you turn your capital into solid gains. Some of you may even get to sponsor a childhood dream of traveling the world or producing a movie.

3. Horse: Karmic luck

Horse, your good luck this week will make you really happy. Some of you were disregarded in the past because of your skin color, gender, or some other discriminatory reason. You may have been told you were not smart or will not amount to anything since someone else (who ticked all the "right" boxes) was destined for greatness over you.

Well, cosmic forces are ready to set the record straight this week. When you are proven right, you will have the last laugh.

4. Rabbit: Intrinsic luck

Rabbit luck usually favors those who are capable of cashing in on their luck. That's you this week! It's all because of your intrinsic talents and gifts. So hold your head high and let destiny work its magic on you. Some of you may manifest a lucrative job offer, too, or something similar.

If you feel called to, start your day with a mindfulness activity this week, like focused breathing, meditation, or yoga. It will help you stay in tune with this luck and know when to move and when to hold yourself back.

5. Rooster: Lucky gamble

Rooster, if you are stuck between two or more good options in life, your luck this week will help you choose the right path to success. So pay attention to the signs! Given your luck, all the options in front of you are interesting and good in their unique ways. You must make a choice. It will help you channel your luck powerfully.

If you feel called to, sink into deep meditation at least once this week. Then, ask yourself what the right answer is according to your soul. Just make sure to write down your insights once you end the meditation, or you will forget the insights!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.