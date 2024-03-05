Horoscope For March 6, 2024, Before The Moon Changes Zodiac Signs

Change is inevitable, zodiac signs. We observe how life is in constant flux via the Moon, leaving Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius. If you have some work to do, double down and don't procrastinate.

Tie up loose ends and get things done. The New Moon is approaching us on March 10, and the week prepares us to hit the restart button to start over again. Here's what this means for Aries through Pisces and their daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 06, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

All good things must end, and today is a day that can bring closure. The Moon will leave Capricorn, bringing some sense of finality to a work project or job you had to do.

This is a good day for tying up loose ends or putting the finishing touches on a report before submitting it. You may discover that you have something new to do before this work day ends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're not close-minded. You just need time to process things, and you prefer to do that at your own pace. The Moon will leave Capricorn, helping you finally see something as it is meant to be.

You may change your mind about something specific. What you originally had planned to do this week may seem less important. So, if there are items on your schedule that you prefer not to do this week, move them to another day (or not at all).

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

We all forget something, and maybe you had an appointment last week or forgot to write something particular down. The good news is that when the Moon begins to exit Capricorn, you can suddenly recall that thing.

You might come across a note you wrote for yourself or have a flash of a memory that helps you visualize where you left something. Thank goodness!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Make tonight one of those evenings to remember, Cancer. The Moon will leave Capricorn, your solar house of relationships, which means it's a wonderful day for love, romance, and talking about the future.

Maybe you've got someone in mind that you'd love to marry one day and want to see where they stand on the topic. Perhaps you prefer not to marry but would like to move in; this is a great evening to bring the topic up and see where things lead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Just because it's not Monday doesn't mean you can't focus on your health and start a new wellness routine. The Moon will leave Capricorn, your solar house of responsibilities and duties.

It's the perfect day to go for a walk, unplug from social media or cook a meal at home. You don't need a start of the week to start where you are. You simply need the right attitude.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's the middle of the week, and that's the perfect excuse for doing things that make you laugh or are fun. The Moon will leave Capricorn, exiting the sector that rules creativity and play. Maybe play around with the new photo filters from the latest cell phone update.

If you're an iPhone user, quickly create a short video montage on your cell phone to share with a friend. If you have a few minutes and look great, consider taking a new selfie to post to your social media.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Make today a family game night. The Moon will leave Capricorn, your solar house of home and family. You can pull out your old Scrabble game board or play a game on WiiFi. If you prefer to treat the family out to dinner, find a place that offers a family-friendly game night of trivia and karaoke. If no one can agree on what to eat, maybe hit the mall food court and then go window shopping to walk off the carbs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Write the email, send the text or create the parody you've been thinking about. The Moon will leave Capricorn, your communication sector, and this is a day to say what you need to say. Consider a daily journal writing practice or pick one evening to write down your deepest and most intense desires in preparation for the New Moon coming up this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's important to save money, even if you're making enough to pay the bills. The Moon will leave Capricorn, your house of income and wealth, so consider what you can do to monetize a skill or opportunity. Consdier starting a TikTok or rening out a room in your home on AirBnB. You might find a second job or cut back on an expense that you no longer need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon will leave your, your house of personal development. This is a great time to start a course you purchased at the start of the year but not begun. If you're planning to go back to school or need to finish a few CEUs for your license, so something today to move you closer to that goal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon will leave Capricorn, your house of hidden things. Things have a funny way of coming to light when you least expect them to. You may find yourself digging for information on a few things you are interested in this week. It can be a significantly productive day for your internet web searches. It's going to be a great day overall.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon will leave Capricorn, your house of friendships. This is a wonderful time to reach out to a colleague or old friend whom you've not been in touch with for some time. This can be awkward, but with the right person, they will appreciate you reconnecting so you are back in each other's lives.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.