These 2 Days Are Particularly Lucky For All Zodiac Signs This Week

"Faith sees the invisible, believes the unbelievable, and receives the impossible." - C.T. Boom. Look beyond what you can see and go deeper. Travel past the restrictions and fears of change and set your sights on your soul. In this place, there is an incandescent light of hope that beckons to you as a reminder that nothing is set in stone unless you choose it to be so.

There is no grand divine plan for your life in which you will have to suffer or sacrifice what you most want. The life you dream of is also precisely what is meant for you, but to make your way to that place, you will need to use your heart and intuition.

It is the unseen journey, the one within, that helps you manifest not only the life of your dreams — but also your most divine luck.

For all zodiac signs two specific days prove to be the luckiest this week: March 11 and March 17.

Luck is often thought of as four-leaf clovers, rainbows, or even in found coins — so long as they're the right side up. True luck is found in working with the universe rather than against it. It's just that it's often easier to hold out hope for something to dramatically change in your life than actually taking control and changing it yourself.

To rise to the moments of challenges also means to start working with the universe. It shows you are ready to do whatever it takes to accomplish your dreams. Because of that, you move with the force of the cosmos behind you, knowing you are always supported.

The week of March 11 calls you like a siren into the depths of Pisces Season as Venus shifts into this water sign, just ahead of the Neptune Cazimi on the seventeenth, creating a powerful portal of change.

The Cazimi is a monumental event that will bring to fruition the events of the last fourteen years since Neptune first entered Pisces. You will be asked to decide once and for all what kind of life you genuinely want to live.

Declare to the universe with the First Quarter Moon in Gemini rising on March 17 what it is you desire, what you've learned, and where your infallible hope resides. This is the crossroads on your journey of life, the moment of choosing to leave behind the wounds that have kept you in the role of the victim and rise into the warrior, ready to go to battle, to the ends of the earth if need be, to honor your soul and create the life of your dreams.

Luckiest Day Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign For The Week Of March 11 - 17, 2024

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, First Quarter Moon in Gemini in your house of communication

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini, alongside the enigmatic Piscean energy, means it's time to start putting your dreams out into the world. Gemini is the most talkative sign as it needs to communicate to understand the world around it and also to plan the seeds necessary for manifestation. In your house of communication, this becomes a potent weapon to change things in your life forever.

While the Gemini Moon will be encouraging you to speak from your heart and to take a leap of faith, the undercurrent of Pisces energy in the deepest part of your chart means that you might have to really trust yourself. No one can know what you're thinking unless you first speak up. Find the confidence you need to start putting your dreams and desires out into the world.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, First Quarter Moon in Gemini in your sector of finances

You may need to take part in some important negotiations in the week of March 11 as the First Quarter Moon rises in Gemini, highlighting themes around your finances. Gemini energy rules over your financial sector, which also brings up the idea of how you earn money or develop abundance. Because Gemini does represent a duality, you may have to make a choice here between instant gratification and long-term fulfillment.

As you begin working with this energy, get clear on what feels like it represents your innermost truth. You may have to advocate for what you are worth or even play the game of negotiations, all to end up receiving the financial rewards that you are after. Pay attention to anyone who undermines your goals, and remember that everyone plays a part in teaching you what you deserve.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, Neptune Cazimi in your house of career

Something big is awaiting you, and as Neptune Cazimi rises on Sunday, March 17, you will finally understand what all those intuitive feelings have been leading you toward. Neptune has been in Pisces for the last fourteen years. During that time, it's focused its energy on your career sector, helping you to see beyond the fantasy and lean into the part of yourself that wants to be a part of something bigger.

Neptune Cazimi in Pisces offers a monumental opportunity for you to reset your goals and priorities as long as you can also demonstrate you've fully learned all of your lessons. Try to reflect on your sense of being of benefit to others while also not sacrificing your desires or wants. You can ultimately create a career where you feel like you are giving back to the world and that you experience financial abundance. The first step is to let those lessons click into place about why you ever thought you had to choose between the two.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, March 11, Venus in Pisces in your sector of luck

Pisces energy rules over your sector of luck, which isn't just divine occurrences, but you can make the decisions so that you are in greater alignment with the universe. As Venus shifts into Pisces, it will inspire new decisions around money, real estate, travel and educational opportunities. The most important thing is to remember to choose your bliss. Choose what you really want and not what you feel stuck with instead.

This is your time to start sowing the seeds for what you want to reap in this new era of your life. You really are free from the past, but you need to embrace that to make the most of it fully. By using the energy of Pisces, you can make new and radical decisions that will transform your life into one of ease, receiving and greater abundance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, March 11, Venus in Pisces in your house of revelations

There are so many layers to who you are, although others may not always realize that. Make sure that you aren't taking on the ideas and thoughts of others over honoring your inner voice, especially in the week of March 11, as Pisces energy will be working its magic on you and your life. Venus will begin this energetic wave by moving into Pisces, helping you to love your decisions more deeply. This represents a time when validation from others won't matter as much as your inner desires.

The only way to create the life you dream of is to truly listen to what that would consist of. Engage all parts of yourself; don't feel like you must choose from being the fiery soul and the quiet introvert. You can embrace all sides, and by doing so, you will have a better idea of what truly will fulfill you. As this knowing overcomes you, there will be a newfound confidence and trust to make whatever decisions are necessary to transform your life in the best ways possible.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, First Quarter Moon in Gemini in your sector of professional dreams

Gemini energy governs your sector of professional dreams. Not only does this rule your career or even educational pursuits if you're still in college, but it also represents your reputation and how others see you. Gemini is an air sign that can demonstrate great capabilities by seeing both sides of any situation. Just be sure you're not trying only to walk the middle line. Sometimes, you really do have to make a choice, knowing that you can't be everything to everyone and still also fulfill your purpose.

The First Quarter Moon represents a time of change, a moment when you will be asked to put in greater work to overcome a challenge or obstacle. This is not meant to deter your path, but instead to help you see that whatever you do it will be immensely worth it. Don't be afraid to really take a stand for what you want under the Gemini Moon; just be sure to choose the path of your higher self, even if it might seem scary at first.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, First Quarter Moon in Gemini in your house of opportunity

There are so many exciting opportunities dancing around you right now that it may feel hard to choose just one. Abundance grows where energy flows, and that means that to truly invest in your life in the ways that you want, you will also need to choose what to focus on. When you are making decisions right now, try to see that you aren't necessarily saying no to a specific idea indefinitely, but instead just not right now, or even not yet. Leave room in your path for things to come together later without spreading your energy too thin now.

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini asks you to focus more intently on what you want to create in this new chapter of your life. It means you must advocate for yourself and make a decision, while Gemini invites you to choose for yourself which path you'll take. By choosing to invest yourself in one idea or dream now, you will pave the way for more to come true later.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, March 11, Venus in Pisces in your sector of joy

You are in the space of hoping for a total life overhaul. There may be dreams of love, money, travel, or even a new career on the horizon, but don't forget the most important part of the journey is the happiness that it brings you. Instead of focusing on all these areas of your life and what decisions to make to have the wealth or relationship you desire, make each choice based on the happiness you want to feel in your life.

Pisces represents the area of your life that rules joy, pleasure, and happiness, but the lesson is that you can't wait for someone else to prioritize that. You must choose to be happy. You must decide how you want to live your life and then know that if you love the decisions you're making, you don't need anyone else to. By embracing this inner power, you will be able to revolutionize your life into the dream you've always had.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, Neptune Cazimi in your house of healing

Healing may not always be an easy or fun path, but it is one that inevitably leads to your dreams. To heal means you are no longer acting unconsciously through your wounds or carrying on patterns of trauma. This means that you have more autonomy and faculty over your choices, which will always lead to reaching a more fruitful destination.

Pisces governs over healing, specifically around themes of home, childhood, family, and even the conditioning you experienced from others as to what to expect or create. As the Neptune Cazimi occurs within the sign of Pisces in this area of your life, expect a profound moment of finally being able to see everything clearly. Of course, the caveat is you will also have the choice to continue to run from yourself, but it is within your power to choose differently. This will lead not only to a healthier version of yourself but will impact your closest relationships and even where you call home.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, First Quarter Moon in Gemini in your sector of balance

Finding balance is a personal journey, as it will differ from person to person. Regardless of how you may define balance, it will settle into your soul with peace. You won't suffer from adrenal fatigue or the over-busyness of trying to do it all. There is a contentment in finding balance within yourself that radiates out to the world, helping you attract more of what is in alignment with you.

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini provides a pivotal moment of decision in which you will be asked to cultivate the balance that you are seeking. This will come across in you honoring boundaries with others, with your time, or even what you will engage in. As you do, there will be a deep sense of relief as you can finally feel yourself working as one with the universe, which will serve to set a new precedent for your life and help you learn to receive more of what is meant for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, March 11, Venus in Pisces in your house of wealth

Piscean energy rules over your sector of wealth, which also governs your value system and even self-worth. Everything is always connected, so it's no surprise that how you feel about yourself will determine the wealth you can attract and create. As Venus shifts into Pisces, the planet of finances, real estate, and self-love will dominate your energy, helping you to truly set yourself up to attract significant wealth and continue to create the abundance you seek.

While Venus in Pisces provides you with the ability to make better investments, ask for a raise, or even receive a better-paying job — the Neptune Cazimi here on the seventeenth will also provide you with an amazing opportunity. This energy is focused solely on your sense of abundance, whether it's the one within or the one within your bank account. Try to reflect on what has changed since Neptune first moved into Pisces in 2011. then choose to honor what you have always been worth.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, March 17, Neptune Cazimi in Pisces in your house of authenticity

It's Pisces Season, so it's no surprise that it's proving to be life-changing for you, but in the week of March 11, there is a significant point that will help you close out old chapters so you can make room for the new. Neptune has been in your zodiac sign since 2011, which has challenged and helped you to understand who you really are and what you really want from life. As the Cazimi peaks, there will be an opportunity to make a choice, and in that moment, everything will change.

In Pisces, you will be feeling a shift in how you see yourself, your beliefs, truth, and even the level of authenticity that you show to the world. You are fully stepping into the realization that you don't need to be anything but who you are. Not only is that enough, but it always has been; you just need to learn that.

As the Neptune Cazimi rises, choose to be your full, complete self. Say too much, be too honest, and follow your dreams. Break every rule you ever subscribed to because you can never be too much of anything, especially your authentic self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.