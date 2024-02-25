Love Horoscopes For February 26, 2024 — Moon In Libra

The Sun is in Pisces and the Moon will be in loving Libra. We embrace the energy of a great day on February 26, 2024. Here's what today's love forecast has in store for you.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 26, 2024:

Aries

Love is magic, and when you finally allow yourself to believe in its power, things change for you. The universe starts to shift in the area of your partnerships as the Moon cascades through your house of partnerships and marriage.

This is a wonderful time to talk about the future with the one you love, and if you're thinking about marriage or doing something to improve your love bond, the next few days are the time to do so.

Taurus

It's a good feeling to know your significant other well; this is the information you need to enter the realm of wisdom.

You can influence your mate through understanding, compassion and kindness. See how knowing someone in a way that others don't can play into your ideal of romance. It's what being intimate is all about.

Gemini

Love changes people, and when you've fallen in love with a person who is everything you've ever wanted and yet, imperfect, it teaches you what unconditional love is.

You're ready to embrace the dance of mutual forgiveness, acceptance and understanding on this day. Love doesn't just change how you perceive your person but it transforms you, too.

Cancer

Work with your significant other. Today is a day for collaboration, partnership and finding out how to make things work. Coming down from the full moon's energy over the weekend, you may still feel the intensity of your conversations.

If you stumble upon a few snags when talking things through, see your problems as opportunities rather than hindrances. Make it a point to be communicative, open and expressive. Problems that are worked through bring you closer together on days like today.

Leo

You may feel like you're standing at a crossroads where you want to share everything with your partner with one exception — finances. Money management and disclosure may be a bit hard for you to do.

Why give up full control over your spending or investment choices? This may be hard for you to do. So today, take it slowly when it comes to mingling expenses or sharing how much you spend on items you need. Trust is best built with time.

Virgo

Call time out. You can only have so much togetherness; sometimes, you need a little time to yourself. On this day, asking for personal space could be a need more than a want. You may find it best to retreat into your own world to do little things by yourself. A bubble bath or a walk at the beach.

Perhaps you want to stroll a store and window shop free from small talk or distractions. Today is about self-love and filling your love cup to the brink. There's no wrong in asking for what you want.

Libra

It's time to embrace the simplicity of love and not try to add labels or put things into a particular box. You may enjoy just being around someone you like. There really doesn't have to be any expectations of where your relationship is headed. For now, take things as they come.

Scorpio

Expectations can hurt a relationship much more than it helps. You learn to manage what you anticipate your partner is supposed to say or do for you. It can be a challenge to let someone do things on their own terms. It helps to set any prior expectations of exclusivity, getting engaged or married within a specific time frame aside. When you let go of your timeline of when things are supposed to happen, some how they magically evolve. It's much sweeter to be surprised!

Sagittarius

Love that builds over time can be the strongest love of all. You already know what you want in a relationship, but your love interest may not be on the same page. ready or on the same page as you right now. Rather than try to get your way, focus on the building blocks of romance. Be a good friend. Show you care. Listen when they want to talk.

Capricorn

Single or coupled, you're never alone. You may feel like you are, but the truth is that the universe is always there, loving you where you are. When you feel lonely, envision the universe tapping you on the shoulder to let you know that there's so much you've not experienced in the realm of self-love yet. When you're ready, a collective loving experience is there waiting for you.

Aquarius

Be playful in love. It's a wonderful day for a date night where you simply enjoy each other's company. It's the perfect day to schedule dinner with a friend or significant other. Enjoy long conversations and be open to expressing what's on your mind. Tonight, you may even discover something you need to know.

Pisces

You're a dreamer when it comes to love, and you believe that a relationship that's meant to be will always come back around one day. Miracles happen every day. Today, if you've been hoping to reconcile with an ex, a window of opportunity could open. A text may come to you out of the blue. You may get news that a lost love is thinking of you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.