Horoscope For February 28, 2024 — Moon Enters Scorpio

The Moon will enter Scorpio, bringing a certain element of suspense to the day. Here is your horoscope for February 28, 2024, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What do you want to keep secret, Aries? The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Scorpio enabling you to keep a few things to yourself even if you're dying to confide in a best friend or someone you trust. Secrets can give you the time you need to plan and think about the future unencumbered by other people's opinions on how things ought to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to heal, Taurus. The magic of healing is yours when the Moon enters your partnership sector. This a great day for spending time with a friend you love and trust. if you've been searching for a therapist, today can be a lucky day when you can find the right person easily. This is also a great time to form an important business relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Let the results speak for themselves. When you first begin a new routine for fitness or anything that involves wellness, you may want to talk about it with others. You may find that you're so eager to show your dedication to the process that it's all you care to discuss. However, thanks to the Moon entering Scorpio, discretion is essential to your success. Keep things confident. Let the seed of your idea germinate until it's sprouted a viable root.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A romantic and creative time opens to you. You can conceive an idea and feel that it's worth pursuing. This is a great time for art, making music or supporting other creative practices. Attend a concert. Visit a museum during your lunch break. Let your inner artist play.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Are you ready for a bit of time away? The Moon entering Scorpio on this day provokes your desire to let the world's cares pass you by while you embrace time, relaxing and unwinding in the comfort of your home. This day is perfect for hanging out solo with your best pet, family or a friend. Watch a psychological thriller or binge on a crime show tonight.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Trust is so important to your relationships. So, during the Moon in Scorpio, you're paying attention to what people say and do and who they say and do it with. You're eager to find the right people to allow into your circle of confidence. This day brings a little bit of a warning: don't let your guard down or be overly trusting without proof that a person has earned it from you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Are you hiding money? You might not be hiding stacks of cash in your mattress at home or a jar in the pantry; however this day encourages placing extra income into a savings account that you don't let anyone know about. Planning for an emergency does not mean you're hoarding, but it can mean you need to be a little careful with how you budget yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are so private and personal. But, this is your time to shine. The Moon enters your sign where it will travel for the next few days. This is the perfect time to do something that you have always wanted to do but were unwilling to try. Extend your limits. Test the waters and find out where things can go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't want to just put the past into the past; you're ready to bury it. The Moon entering Scorpio today encourages letting things to into the ether and forgetting what happened. You can be a score keeper with a memory that lasts for a long time. But this time around, it's a better practice to simply forgive, forget and move along.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're ready for one of those high-quality friendships where you are stuck together like glue and do everything with and for each other. As the saying goes, to find a good friend, you have also to be a good friend. If you are attracted, then you can meet someone and become two peas in a pod.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't let people know your moves. You may feel you have nothing to hide, but sometimes, people don't interpret your actions like you do. Today, be expressive and open, even if you have to keep a few details to yourself. There's a time and place for full disclosure, which could be later. You may still need time to figure things out on your own.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Secrets are meant to be shared, but when the Moon enters Scorpio, you may decide to keep a few things to yourself until later. Today can be a big day for sharing your heart but not giving your entire soul away to a person. You play it safe today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.