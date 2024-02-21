Daily Horoscopes Bring Great Energy To Each Of The Zodiac Signs On February 22

There's a lot going on in the stars today as we are met with the burning fire of a Moon in Leo and the cool and detached energy of a Sun in Aquarius. Opposite energies can bring out the greatest desire for change.

We feel pulled in two different directions this Thursday forcing us to clarify priorities. Clarity is a good thing! Find out more in your horoscope for February 22, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Find your passion, Aries. During the Moon in Leo, dig into the core of who you are and who you want to be. You may discover you love to do something new. This is a great day to dabble in new technology or even start a hobby that you could potentially grow into a profitable business.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let people know how much you care, Taurus. You may feel a little bit vulnerable sharing your feelings so openly, but bravery calls. During the Moon in Leo, you are able to get out of your own way and show the key to your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't be shy about opening up your heart, Gemini. It's always nice to be open and transparent. You may feel that no one respects or values what you say due to time and busy schedules. So today, be willing to share your thoughts and feelings. it can be the day you realize you're stronger than you had originally thought.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You deserve to treat yourself when you've done something good, and you have. Acknowledge your big and your smaller accomplishments. Each day is worthy of a celebration. Plan one small thing that feels like a treat this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You just want to be yourself today. This day brings ample energy for self-growth, change, and a desire to get things right. You may decide to allow old grudges to fall by the wayside, and it's just in time to pursue your happiness and joy in life. What others think becomes less and less important to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You do tend to the details so even your personal relationships can feel you tedious nature in a big way. An apology can be so hard to get, and when you long for a relationship to be restored to wholeness, it's frustrating when the other person won't own up. Today can be the day you decide to confront the problem head-on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends come and go but family can be forever. The Leo Moon activates your solar house of networking, and it's a great time to branch out to get to know new people. Remember to smile and take professionally done business cards.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may meet someone new at your job. The Leo Moon activates your solar house of career and social status. This is a perfect day for wearing your favorite outfit and cologne. Smile. Put your best foot forward and make a great first impression.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's never too late to learn something new. Reading can be a wonderful way for you to do so. The Leo Moon activates your solar house of higher learning. Visit a local book store today to find a new title to read. If you prefer audiobooks consider buying something on Audible or checking out the audiobooks on the Libby app.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be brave with your generosity. The Leo Moon activates your solar house of secrets. You can be that person who has an impactful story that changes lives. Consider telling your truth to people who need to hear what you have to say. No experiences have to go to waste.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Commitment is a big deal, which is why you want to be sure you're doing it in the best way possible. The Leo Moon activates your solar house of marriage, and you may decide what you want to do in a relationship. It may not be in line with traditional thinking, and for you, that's OK.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A change in your daily routine can be the one thing that moves your entire world in a new direction. The Leo Moon activates your solar house of health. It's time to try new ways to incorporate fitness into your daily routine. You can test the waters by using an online app on your phone. If it gets you moving and consistent, that's a win.

