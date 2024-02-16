One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On February 17, 2024

The day's daily tarot horoscope for February 17, 2024, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Check out what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

One thing you're great at is trying new things and not really thinking too much into the future. You are a fearless zodiac sign, so when you're presented with an opportunity that feels right, consider going for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Should things change? Doing the same thing repeatedly may have worked before, but does it feel like you're working hard but not getting anything back for your time? Challenge yourself. The status quo could be the problem. You won't know if a different angle with work unless you try.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Time to choose. You know what you want from a relationship and a partner. It's so tempting to compromise when you meet someone you like, but they aren't the perfect match for you. Are you lowering your standards to avoid being alone? Don't settle for less than you believe you need to be happy. Short-term loneliness is better than staying in a relationship that makes you feel sad for a long time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are amazing. You are much more resilient than you realize. You have an incredible amount of tenacity right now. What you want isn't going to be easy to get. Of course, it won't be because it's so rare to have a thing of value without hard work. You aren't going to quit now, though. You'll see this journey through to the end.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

This has been a tough year on many levels, but one thing is certain: you won't back down from a challenge just because you refuse to stop when times are tough. This tarot card indicates a strong sense of character and endurance. Push through when you feel like giving up. You want to get the victory.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Everything you need on a spiritual level can be found by looking within. Your heart speaks loudly for you. If you quiet your mind, you can hear what it is saying. You'll hear your soul speak to you and its connection to the universe around you. Tune in, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Treat people the same. Just because everyone is different does not mean that we all won't value similar things. Everyone has a need for kindness, love and empathy. When you have a chance to show any of these attributes toward a person you meet, do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

You're ready to change. As much as you'd like life to stay the same, it's time to adjust your way of doing things. Reinvent yourself. Find a way to self-improve. There is always room for personal growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Everyone has a destiny. All people have a fate of some sort. Yours includes a fortunate turn of events that can bring you to a place where you experience power and happiness. The universe is there to help you find where you're meant to belong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

What do you want more than anything else? You will work hard to get it. You may be tempted to cut a corner or cheat your way to a goal. Try not to do that, though, Capricorn. It's hard to keep what you manipulate to get. The universe is always keeping score.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

No matter what you're going through, there's a little bit of hope in your heart, reminding you how people are there for you when you need it. No matter how tough of a time you're going through right now, you find a way to bounce back. Believe in yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

What you don't know can be so mysterious and intriguing to you. You are fascinated by what you don't understand. In fact, this lack of knowing can be what triggers your imagination. Your creativity could even reach a new height.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.