One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On February 16, 2024

Here's what your zodiac sign's tarot card reading has in store for your day on February 16, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Good news. Great things are coming to you, Aries. Your ideas are bubbling with positivity. People are intrigued by what you have to say. Jot your ideas down and work them out. Find a way to make your vision grow into a reality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You're finally on the other side of a terrible, heartbreaking experience. You once were betrayed by someone you loved, but this tarot card reveals that you're making headway in your healing journey and learning to move beyond the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Be patient. There may be a delay in money coming to you. You may receive news that a financial matter will need to go on hold for a brief period of time. Don't be discouraged; keep going.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Things at work may not be going the way. You hoped they would. People could call out sick. More work can be brought on a few people. It can feel like there's more to do and less time to do it. Find a solution to make things better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

This is a busy day for you, but it's also one where you could make a lot of money. You may find that your workload doubles, and you'll be occupied with turning around projects for the rest of the week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You need some time to yourself for thinking, writing, and reflecting. Try not to overburden your schedule with activities you don't need to do. Protect your personal time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden change in your routine should be expected. Have a plan b in place in the event that your original plan to do something falls through. Plan to be flexible with your schedule.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

A creative pursuit can be profitable for you. You may be able to make money from a. hobby. If you're a craft person, you may sell more items this week and make a nice profit.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to start a new project now. While you rush to the next journey of your life, make time to listen to others. Don't ignore what people say. Consider their words, even if you choose not to follow advice from others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Be optimistic. Good things are happening today. You may find that you are luckier than usual. What you do has a lot of potential, and people view you in a wonderfully positive light.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You may meet someone and feel like they are the one, but some lingering uncertainty could remain. You may be thinking about another person. You might find it hard to let go of the what-ifs.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You need a little more time to figure things out. A bit of rest and relaxation can do you good. You might want to work less today and rest a bit more. Tomorrow you'll feel refreshed and ready to go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.