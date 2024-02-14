Daily Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On February 15, 2024

Today's love horoscope for February 15, 2024, is here for all zodiac signs during the Sun in Aquarius season and Pluto being activated by Mars.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 15, 2024:

Aries

Power struggles happen, even in loving relationships. You get to experience the strength of your partner's personality today. Learning how to navigate tough times brings you closer. You discover that there is nothing the two of you can't face together as a team.

Taurus

Take ownership of the relationship by focusing on what you can do to improve things. Initiate a change. Declare a day of the week as a 'date night.' You can use your possessive streak and channel it into something good. Instead of controlling a partner or relationship, you can prioritize both in your life to see where things go.

Gemini

You discover something new, Gemini. You learn that conversational problems can be blessings in disguise. You learn a bit more about how your significant other communicates with you about their wants and feelings. By learning how to speak better to your partner, you can grow closer and intimate on many levels.

Cancer

Allow yourself to be vulnerable, Cancer. It's a wonderful day for letting your guard down and giving your partner a chance to show they can be trusted. You may find it difficult at first to be so open or transparent. However, it can also be one of the best experiences of your life.

Leo

Where is there room for an ego? Relationships are two people coming together to be one. You may discover that you don't like losing yourself to be with another person. This could put a damper on your partnership now. However, with time, you can find areas of helpful compromise.

Virgo

This is a day for writing new rules. You can share what you're thinking and feeling with a potential mate. You may find it much easier to love them for who they are when you realize you're also accepted for who you are. It's a win-win situation for you both.

Libra

You learn to grow in love. It takes courage and strength to be selfish in love. Today, you find a reason to try one more time, even if you've been hurt in the past.

Scorpio

You give the benefit of the doubt. When you care for someone, you discover that their flaws are parts of their personality that you love. You aren't eager to change a person to make you happy. Instead, you're interested in learning how to grow together in a practice of giving and sharing unconditional love.

Sagittarius

You discover something new about yourself via your significant other. Your relationship acts as a type of mirror to the soul that enables you to see yourself for who you are. You grow a lot today. You discover that your mate is there to help you develop into the person you know that you can be.

Capricorn

A magical thing happens. You meet someone you never thought you'd find. Things fall into place, and you're able to see the potential of love blossoming before your eyes.

Aquarius

You gain clarity over a breakup. There's a reason why things didn't work out. A person may say that they changed to those things due to problems they had. But today, you see that some of these reasons were not about you but them.

Pisces

You decide to try again in love. It's a big decision to start over again with an ex who broke your heart. You may reenter a relationship today, but not without hesitation and a desire to act with caution until you sort things out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.