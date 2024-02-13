Horoscope For February 14, 2024 — The Moon Enters Taurus

The Moon leaves Aries on Valentine's Day to enter the sweet sign of Taurus. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs beginning February 14, 2024, during Aquarius Sun season.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Me, mine, and maybe a few things can be yours. The territorial side of you *could* come out in rare form when the Moon enters Taurus today. Taurus rules all the sensual things money can buy, like fine food, delicious pleasures, and a love for leisure. This is one of those days where pampering yourself is more fun as a party of one. You may mentally enjoy the idea of being with someone else, but you might prefer to have peace and quiet with all the fixins' all to yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ahh, finally, the Moon enters your sign where it's exalted. Of course, it would be, Taurus, because you always like to enjoy the finer things in life. Today's all about taking thing slowly and embracing the good that life has to offer. Those who spend the day with you will be spoiled, and if you are spending the day alone, order in your favorite sushi or meal from a local dive. End the day well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, for all your dynamic flexibility, something unusual may take place over the course of the next few days. You demonstrate a stubborn side, and when that happens, everyone needs to watch out. This day can be when you want to let go of the things you no longer want or need, but a sentimental side may talk you out of that decision. You might think you need an item for later, or if you toss it now, you'll regret it. Today is not a day for dropping off items to a thrift store because you may wish you hadn't. Focus on nostalgia. Allow yourself to walk down memory lane with a little love and grace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life is better with good friends is a motto you can fully get behind and support. So, when the Moon enters your friendship sector, you can feel the love all around you, especially when you connect with an old friend. Talking to someone over the phone and catching up on your lives is a great way to spend some time today. Sending out rays of light and love on social media, through text messages or in person are all ways to share the love you feel on days like this. It's Valentine's Day, right? The more people you love, the merrier.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a money day for you, Leo. You can earn more than usual through work on this day. With the Moon entering your career sector, you are a money magnet with the type of job you do. It's a good day to inquire about the potential for a raise, or you may hear that you're in the running for a promotion that includes a salary hike. If you are looking to get extra hours at your job, the opportunity to work overtime may present itself to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Curling up with a good book is a great thing to do when the Moon spends a day in Taurus. The night is made for leisure. You don't want any drama and you may find it much easier to zone out watching cat reels on Facebook or checking out a new reality show that captures your attention. This is a great day for catching up on your research or getting some school work done so you can have a study-free weekend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When was the last time you attended a museum or heard a speaker at a college on a subject you enjoy studying? Today's Moon entering Taurus invites you to venture down a path you don't travel often enough. If you have an annual pass at a botanical garden, science museum or some other artistic venue, consider using it during your lunch break or this weekend with a friend.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a day best spent with someone you love or a friend that brings out the best in you. The Moon enters your sign of partnership, and even though you adore your alone time, the sensual nature of your Scorpio energy will want to savor life with an ally who appreciates good things, too. Single, coupled, just dating or married, find a person to pair up with to go out for appetizers or make a comfort meal and share it at home.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Health is wealth, Sagittarius. It's so important to take care of the things you have, and that includes your body, mind and spirit. The Moon enters Taurus., your sector of wellness, making this the perfect day to celebrate love by embracing self-love. There are a lot of bonuses to making your health a priority, extra energy, a sense of vitality and just feeling good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Cultivate your creative side, Capricorn. Thanks to the Moon entering Taurus, it's the perfect time to try new things and tap into your inner artist. Doing something fun and playful can stimulate your mind and refresh you at the end of the day. You can try a TikTok food idea or finish a puzzle. If you want to do something that's low effort, consider moving a few pieces of furniture to give one of your rooms a lift.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The rebel in you may not like to be told what to do today, and as the Moon enters Taurus, your sector of authority figures, you could double down on your lesser-known stubborn side. When done with respect, wanting to do your own thing isn't necessarily negative. You may even earn respect for standing your ground and trying something new.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do you enjoy writing? The Moon enters Taurus, your house of communication, which makes this an ideal day to carve out time to pen your thoughts. Writing down what you think and feel takes a lot of discipline and effort. The day can be productive — you can get a lot of work done, and feel really good about what it is you create.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.