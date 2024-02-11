What Each Zodiac Sign Needs Know About The Week Of February 12, 2024, Per The Tarot

Welcome to the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, when we will review the Tarot cards and pick one for each zodiac sign. It sure does look like this week has us very wound up when it comes to money. While love may be taking a back seat at this time, it's still important enough for certain zodiac signs to pay attention to.

With the One-Card Reading, we examine how each card reveals a secret meaning for each astrological sign. Key dates are mentioned, and we can expect strong results on those particular dates. This week may have many of us retreating into our little worlds to think things out.

The action does not seem to be the biggest player, however, as so much of February 12 - 18, 2024, is about thinking, pondering, wondering and meditating. While this week brings us Valentine's Day, which generally elicits a certain kind of expectation, we may find that other days during this week are far more important to us as individuals.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about the week of February 12, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Here, we have a tarot card that immediately suggests that you will be up to your eyeballs in workload and that it won't necessarily be easy or successful. That's not to say it won't be, but 'getting to the success' will take stamina, as you may feel this week grates on your nerves and physically drains you of all your energy.

You have, fortunately, tons of energy to get the job done. However, halfway through it all, you might wonder if any of this is worthwhile. You feel as though so much of your precious time is being placed on having to crush things into place, and you aren't sure this is why you got into whatever it is that you do for a living. You are tired, but you continue to fight like a boss. That's just the way it is for you, Aries.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: aggression, determination, power of the will, organization through force, 'my way or the highway,' trying hard, getting the job done even if it's done the wrong way, staying on top, being a leader, bossing people around.

Important dates: February 12, 13, 14

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

There's a definite pride to your work this week as you've come to a place in your life where you can see exactly where you want to go with your career and that it's 'not as bad' as you once thought it was. Growth happens to you as a result of your ability to adapt, and that's so much of what February 12 - 18, 2024, brings you: adaptability.

You'll see that this is the week when your plans start looking like gold to you, Taurus, in so much as you don't mind putting money back to save for a rainy day. You are no longer as concerned with spending as you are with saving as you finally see the 'big picture,' and there's a maturity to you now that shows you that no matter how old or young you are, being smart is always a good choice.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: honoring where your money came from, not biting the hand that feeds you, knowing the value of your work and showing others that you value yourself, bringing true to your ideals, having a goal, putting all your effort into being focused and on top of the situation, being number one in one particular area.

Important dates: February 14, 16

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

There is no doubt that this week, February 12 - 18, 2024, is going to have you feeling mighty fine about your job and your way of doing things in the world, but you may feel as though there's never enough and that you have to show off in order to establish yourself as 'one of them.' You are impressed by others, and you want people to be impressed by you, so this week may have you 'faking it until you make it.'

This tends to work slyly. It's part of the 'practice makes perfect' routine. While February 12 - 18, 2024, may show you that you are not quite 'there' yet, you sure do have potential, and you can basically be anything you want. You feel generous and at ease with spending money at this time, and you may end up helping something along the way.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: turning your back on a project when you might be better off staying focused, overspending when you don't necessarily have the fluid cash, generosity to a fault, showing off, pretending to be richer than you are, trying to impress someone because you don't believe they'll accept who you are unless you make a scene to get their attention.

Important dates: February 14, 16, 17

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

This could be a very good week for you if you are trying to prove something. Say, for instance, you have an idea that you'd like to be run by someone in a position of power who can make your dream come true. Then, during February 12 - 18, 2024, you will be able to convince them of your positive outcome, and they will hear you out fully.

This is a good week for showing off what you can do and having a decent audience for the job. If you are exhibiting something, you'll find that February 12 - 18, 2024, brings you the right people, but you will also have to remain respectful and don't jump to conclusions about their reaction. While it's a positive week for you regarding work, you are still at the mercy of someone else's decision as to whether your work is accepted or rejected.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: pride of work, need for positive attention, striving to be more than mediocre, attention to detail, crafting, being the center of attention and feeling the pressure, having something to offer, offering very little, wondering if you're 'good' enough.

Important dates: February 13, 14, 18

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The World, reversed

Everything in the world looks possible to you during February 12 - 18, 2024, and Leo, you will more than likely want to tackle it all. Because there's such a high level of enthusiasm backing up your every move, you may also find that if the slightest amount of negativity enters the picture, you could end up following that energy down the river as well.

Basically, this card, in its reversed state, implies that depending on what you put your mind to, you will receive an abundance of manifest energy, so the real advice here is to stay positive and not look back. Yes, you have some super opportunities ahead, and these could be in love, money, health, or work. Still, the idea is to stay with the positive and deny the negative to the best of your ability.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: overshooting your potential, having visions of grandeur, biting off more than you can chew, knowing that a great opportunity has been handed to you and not knowing what to do about it, wondering about your next move, feeling insecure but daring, nerve, potential.

Important dates: February 14, 15, 16

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

You are in that rare place in your life when you feel you haven't got time for the pain and that you really and honestly want to set your sights on something peaceful and loving. During the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, you'll see that there still is that side of you, that loving, sweet side you often keep under wraps. You are tired of defending yourself and realize you don't have to.

So, if new love comes your way, you will allow it to happen, even if that love isn't a person but an animal, a movie, or a new exercise regimen. You know that you can't go on with that bad attitude anymore because it's doing nothing but bringing you down. This card suggests you can feel love and excitement, newness and innocence again.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: new love, falling in love, a possible new person in your life who turns your world on its head, great new ideas, feelings of youth, an innocent take on love, thinking that you have a chance, knowing that you are brave and ready to take that chance, feeling alone but stable and knowing that the world is open to you.

Important dates: February 14, 16, 17

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands, reversed

Here comes a very valuable week in your life, Libra, as February 12 - 18, 2024, shows you that the line of work that you got yourself into might just be the very thing you need to get away from. You are well aware that you are here for the money, but it's starting to feel as though you are not only being taken advantage of but also doing way too much work — work you didn't sign on for.

What really bugs you the most about this situation is the other people involved, who prove to you daily that they cannot handle their responsibilities and that so much of their work falls on your shoulders. Now, you're truly starting to resent it. This week, February 12 - 18, 2024, brings you into that 'make or break' state of mind, which could lead you to walk out the door if things don't change soon.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: tired of the chaos, wondering if this is really the job for you, feeling overwhelmed by responsibility, staying the course no matter what, asking yourself the important questions, knowing your strength but seeing that you also have your limits, wanting to give up the fight, boredom and redundancy.

Important dates: February 13, 14, 16, 17

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

While you aren't fond of having to be the one who has to make this very important decision, you know that it's all on you to do what is right. During the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, you will have to be very careful weighing exactly what is wrong and what is right, as you really don't want to make the wrong choice. So much of your career is at stake here, and while you essentially know you'll make the right decision, getting there will be difficult.

You see that this is something you must do alone, and during February 12 - 18, 2024, you may feel as though you need to pull back from all opinions and advice so that you can contemplate this major life decision on your own, in silence. You will shut off communication with others while deciding, as you take this decision very seriously, which is a good idea on your part.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: major life decision, possible break up, possible reunion, feeling like you are in complete darkness when you are asked to do something, feeling left out but knowing you have to take control, lack of control, solitude, feeling as though you have to fight for yourself as no one else will do this.

Important dates: February 13, 14, 18

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords, reversed

Many things have led you to this place, and you need to pull back and contemplate if all that led you here was useful to you. You know that the pain of the past has taught you how to maneuver your way through the world now. You are always aware that during February 12 - 18, 2024, you need to pull away from people so that you can think things out on your own.

Rather than fall apart over the past, you will use this raw knowledge to your benefit and wear your pain-like armor. While you aren't impenetrable or invulnerable, you are smart enough to know that there are two sides to every coin. If you are to embrace the future, you must make peace with the past, and that is what so much of February 12 - 18, 2024, will have in store for you, Sagittarius.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: pausing to reflect on the year so far, knowing that you don't want to make the same mistakes, holding back, watching your words, letting the lessons of the past take shape in the present, rising above your difficulty, letting go of the need to control, learning from the past, transforming pain turns into enlightenment.

Important dates: February 15, 16, 17

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

You are thinking about your family during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, and wondering if everyone is OK. There have been a few disturbing bits of news recently, and you wonder if everyone is getting through them all right. You hold these people dear to your heart, and while you try not to make everything about 'family,' you will find that this is where your attention goes during this week.

You are also aware that you are the figurehead, the strength and backbone of the family. Whether you wanted this job or not, you know that so much of it falls on you, and that's just fine. You will tend to your responsibilities and be there for those who need your help and guidance the most. You always have a kind word for others and can set things back on track if they go too far off track.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: realizing that the past is dead and that you have to move on, knowing that the one love of your life is no longer with you, feeling hopeful but resigned to the past, not ready to move on just yet, upsetting news, realizing that you have to stay strong no matter what.

Important dates: February 14, 17, 18

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You may be so in love that you can't see straight during the week of February 12 - 18, 2024. while that's a beautiful feeling, this card shows you that it might not be as clear cut as that, as there's a very good chance that there's 'trouble in paradise' as they say. The person you are in love with may not be as enthused as you are, and while you can clearly see this, you might not be willing to accept it.

That's OK for you. However, as you have shown yourself in the past, as long as you stay the course, you can still make miracles happen. So, this card, even though it is reversed, shows you that all you have to do is stick with it and stay with that loving feeling because if you do, something may turn around. You are endlessly optimistic, and you know what, Aquarius? It works for you.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: recognizing that the love you want is not coming to you in the form you want it to, feeling disappointed by love, maintaining the idea that someone still loves you when this might not be true, trying hard to find love in the future, daydreaming about love, wondering if love has gone by in this lifetime.

Important dates: February 16, 17

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

It's a week of great potential for you, Pisces, as you have two fantastic opportunities awaiting your decision. While you aren't fond of having to choose, you are also quite aware that whichever way you take this, you'll end up a winner. During the week of February 12 - 18, 2024, you can't go wrong, not financially, at least.

It seems as though you are finally in the position of making your materialistic dreams come true, and who could balk at that? While you may not exactly make that decision this week, you will feel good about knowing that you are doing well enough to be able to put aside such a grand choice for another day. You are safe and secure and build resources on a daily basis. You've done something very well, and February 12 - 18, 2024, shows you that while you have a choice. You can still afford to take your time choosing.

Keywords and ideas to keep in mind: wondering whether to book a trip or hang on to your money for a better idea, fantasizing about travel, making plans, figuring out your next big move, talking about vacation, spending money on someone else, spending money on yourself; wondering if you have enough saved for the big things in the future, like retirement, travel and adventure.

Important dates: February 16, 18

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.