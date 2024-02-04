One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 5, 2024

Your one-card tarot reading is here for Monday, February 5, 2024 bringing a special message for each zodiac sign in astrology. Find out what's in store for your friends and your self based on the tarot.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Hurry up to wait, Aries. Today will tempt you to forgo reason and jump into a project or adventure feet first. Impulsivity is your middle name. Will you give into your natural urge to leap before looking?

It could spell trouble. Maybe you ought to plan things out or get advice from someone else. Either way, the ball is rolling, and it looks like you will go for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

There are two choices and two very diverse and different loves. You've got to decide who you love and which person you prefer to date exclusively. Both partners can give you a relationship.

It's sad to say goodbye to one forever because you are ready to commit to another; however, your heart is done with being divided. You're ready to pick the one for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Ouch. Your heart feels like someone put a knife in it. You went on social media, and your crush changed their relationship status, and now it seems like the door to dating them is closed.

This can be the end of what you hoped could be the start of a beautiful relationship. You aren't ready to give up hope, but the healing process is set to begin.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You are in love, but you aren't going to give up your autonomy for anything. As much as you adore your partner, you don't want them to tell you what to do.

You're happy to do things that bring them joy, but your line is drawn in the sand when it comes to betraying your heart. Compromise is not something you want (or will) do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You can be patient when you want to be. You start to worry when your friend isn't calling you back and leaving you on read.

You wonder what they are doing or if they are OK. So, despite your desire to reach out or blow up their phone, you'll wait for them to reach out to you. It's not easy, but you will and can do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You don't want anyone to hold you back from the life you're ready to live. So, even though you're madly in love, a small part of you is unwilling to give your whole heart away. You want to keep this little piece to yourself. You don't mind being there, but you don't want to lose yourself to be with another.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

How do you know if your relationship will last? You have to pay attention to the things you can accomplish together. If you can build your dreams and show support during good and bad times, then it's clear you're headed in the right direction.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You're ready to say I do. The question is whether or not you'll take on your new partner's last name or keep yours the same. Will you be a traditionalist or choose to take a more modern approach? Think about it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Secure your future, Sag. A little bit of money saved can make the difference between having and not having in the future. Set aside what you can when you can. You will be so glad to have a financial cushion if you ever need it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

A grudge? You know better than to allow negative emotions to influence your life. They start to take root in your heart and your soul. You don't want to let a person in your past influence your future. Each time you stay stuck in what happened, you let their negative legacy win. Be strong.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Are you planning to take revenge? The best revenge is to be happy. You can't repay a person evil for evil because they cheated on you. You want to be able to live with yourself. Their poor decisions should not lead you to compromise your integrity. Stay true to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you want to start a business with the person you love? Today you move beyond speaking about what you think would work and begin doing it. Map out each other's strengths — when you put your minds together, the better your game plan will be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.