Daily Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On February 4

A sweet air of freedom enters our love lives thanks to the Moon entering Sagittarius, the sign of the Archer. Here's how this helps us do what we need in romance, especially with help from Moon square Saturn.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 04, 2024:

Aries

There's no rushing love, no matter if you're single or in a relationship today's Moon square Saturn is an invitation to take your time. Slow and steady can win the race but also secure someone's heart in love. Good love is best left unrushed and fostered with time and trust.

Taurus

Love can leave you lonely at times, even if you're in a relationship. You may be combating emotional loneliness during Moon square Saturn. Try to plan something enjoyable for yourself or with a friend, and avoid excessive shopping or retail therapy that could give you a positive boost at the moment but leave you sad later.

Gemini

Don't overthink the past. You may be tempted to frame a situation in a negative light. All relationships have their ups and downs. Love always leaves a gift. You learn from the lessons and become stronger. You grow from experience and also become wiser.

Cancer

Memory lane is so much fun to walk down, and you may have lots of fond and pleasant memories to recall. The one thing about taking a hike down a fun part of your past is that it can create a desire to experience those same feelings. Each emotion is precious, but a new person or relationship will be different. Aim for better.

Leo

Seeing other people's happy photos can make you wonder if your life is where it should be. Don't compare yourself to others online. Instead, be thankful for the life, friends, relationships, or singleness you have now. There's a lot to be thankful for, no matter what your relationship status is right now. Count your blessings.

Virgo

Give grace. You may have high expectations of what love should do and be for you. While you need to keep your standards high, be sure that they are things you can do and give yourself first. Setting expectations too high is a recipe for failure. If you can't do something yourself, perhaps a partner may struggle too.

Libra

See how they feel. Before jumping into a relationship with someone, ask if they are looking for love, a fling, or a non-committal relationship. Before you allow yourself to become emotionally committed, make sure that this person holds the same values as you do. Don't date people- please or change a person. Take their words at face value.

Scorpio

Your past really can define you. You may have been hurt in the past, but letting your future continue to be hurt by negative thoughts is a disservice to yourself and others. People do things they do because that's what they believe their options are. Don't let the mistakes of a past partner hinder your love for a new one. Be willing to let go and move on.

Sagittarius

You have big goals but set one for love today. Avoid perfectionism, as it may put pressure on your relationship. Have a discussion about expectations. Plan to be honest about what you think and feel. Moon trine Saturn can bring out your determination in love. However, strive for balance; you can have the love life you want, but you may also need to be flexible about how long you can achieve it.

Capricorn

Aim high for love, Capricorn; you may be surprised what you can accomplish in love. Consider dating within your social circle a wonderful option. You may meet someone in your friendship group where sparks fly — and it feels like the beginning of true love.

Aquarius

Believe in yourself and your partner. You can be a dream team. A power couple is a wonderful goal for you to strive for. You and your significant other can learn to talk things through and grow as a team. Amazing things can happen when two people strive to understand each other without judgment. You can be that person who initiates the start of something beautiful.

Pisces

Look to the future and understand how bright it can be in love. You have the ability to see the potential of a love match. Your partner may be someone that you believe can bring out the best in you. During the Moon trine Saturn transit, this day can be great for seeing where a relationship can grow with the right nurture, support and emotional stability.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.