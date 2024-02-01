Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign On February 2, According To The Tarot

Every zodiac sign has its own single tarot card for a reading on February 2, 2024. Here's what you need to know.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Make a day of it, today. You can learn something new from a close friend or lover. Sometimes, it's hard to hear what your significant other says. You don't want to feel ignorant around them.

But, if you can set your ego aside for a moment, you may discover they are a wealth of information. Open your eyes and ears as much as you have your heart. See what they have to say.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Pick your friendship circle wisely. It can feel better to know many people and have many friends, but the individuals you allow to be closest to you need to be vetted.

You want to have friends you can trust and confide in. So, if you know someone on a superficial level, give the relationship time before you let your guard down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You have to be honest with people. It's never easy to speak the truth, even when you know it can hurt a person's feelings. However, tough love works like that.

You do what you know is best even when it could put you in a position to lose the friendship. What matters is that your friendship is faithful and true.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You are sweet, but you don't need to let a person treat you like someone. They can walk all over whenever they need you. You have feelings, too, and your time is precious.

The friend who only calls when they need something can be sent to voicemail today. Letting them wait for a reply may be the most loving thing you could do. It forces them to figure things out on their own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You love hard. You want someone who appreciates your attention, and when they pull back a little bit, you wonder why they did that.

You could be called clingy, but needing love from someone you care for is not wrong. Not really, but consider mirroring energy to see whether or not your person needs you as much as you need them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Ask for wisdom. You have many questions you would like answers to. One way to figure out what you need to know is to pray and invite the universe into your world.

You may be surprised at the outpouring you receive on an emotional and spiritual level. You may receive what you need at the right moment and at the right time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

It took you a long time to get to where you are. You had to work hard to face your personal demons and embrace change. The fact that you have come so far in life is a testament to your inner strength. You have so much to give, and you'll continue to do so. Stay true to yourself, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

One day at a time. Wealth is more than just money in the bank. Your ability to love is wealth. The way you think is wealth.

Anything that helps you to be a person of value is wealth, and you have to invest time in these areas of your life. Ultimately, we attract what we desire, and eventually, you'll have everything you hoped for in life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Do you need to learn something new? It's humbling to think that you should go back to school or take a class to improve your earnings or gain a marketable skill you want to learn. The task of signing up is really the hardest part. Once you see how amazing it is to become a student again, you'll be addicted and not want to stop.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You are so talented, Capricorn. You often underestimate your skills and capabilities. You have many of them, and even if you think they hold no value, someone is more than willing to pay you for your services. Start small and see what happens.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

It's so heartbreaking when someone has decided to stab you in the back in return for your loyalty. You really wanted the relationship to turn out differently. How hard is it to be loyal to someone who is there for you? They couldn't do it, and now you have to learn to process the pain and move on. You will.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed

Some people won't share what they know. It's as if they think sharing their knowledge will rob them of some opportunity. You can be different. You'll see that the more you share, the more intelligent and brilliant you are. Like iron sharpens iron, the teacher learns from the student, and vice versa. You are good with that!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.