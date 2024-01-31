One-Card Tarot Card Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 1

Here is your tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology on February 1, 2024. Find out what's in store during the Libra Moon entering Scorpio during Aquarius season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 01, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It may not feel like it right now, but you can recover from a setback, no matter how insurmountable it seems. Just as it took time to get to this challenging place, rebuilding will take just as long.

Be patient with the process (and yourself). You can't rush proper progress and want to create a foundation to stand on in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

What you need in your life is an honest person who does what they say they will do and, when they can't admit it, try to find a solution. You might be wasting your time trying to get someone to be what you want them to be.

But why? There are so many people in the world — maybe consider branching out and meeting someone new. The right person will find you; they may be looking for you, too!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Gratitude is truly an attitude, Gemini. Find it in your heart to appreciate what you have, even the micro blessings.

Suddenly, the world appears filled with sunshine and rainbows. Your heart becomes filled to the brink with joy and hope that is hard to ignore. It's hard to hold you down when you can detach from the sorrow and focus on happiness. Your spirit feels impenetrable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

It can be good when people talk about you behind your back; sometimes, they say just how wonderful you are. However, today, your gut may be telling you something has changed, and even though you may feel blindsided or in disbelief, listen to your intuition.

People change, and when you feel like a person's words are more like cruel gossip than joking humor, it may be. Choose your interpretation instead of buying into a denial you feel is off.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Maybe a few dollars in the bank account is what will help you to feel like you are free in clear from financial problems. You can start small by eliminating the littlest debts or saving a few dollars to avoid depending on credit cards again.

You might need to ask a financial advisor at a bank or online to help you figure things out. But if you are hoping to get back on your feet again, you can. Baby steps will get you there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Are you feeling stuck at your job? You may be hitting a glass ceiling not because you lack the skills or potential to succeed but because you need to grow elsewhere.

A job can have limitations for its staff and budget. You may need to look for a position with another department or company that encourages you to grow. Be loyal to yourself rather than stay where you are out of loyalty.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can always tell when you're burned out from a relationship. The person who typically brings you energy suddenly makes you feel drained and tired when you're around them.

You don't feel happy or excited to see them anymore, and you may make excuses for not getting together. Be honest about how you are feeling and talk about it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

When you fall in love with someone, it's hard to deny how you feel. Romance seems to follow your every thought about this particular individual.

You wonder if things could ever be or if you made a mistake by not acting on your desires. So many things create an entire story around a romantic attraction, and it can be hard to let go if you allow yourself to be stuck.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Some disagreements cannot be resolved between two people. Strong personalities rarely have the ability to meet halfway.

A mediator may be a solution to conflict that never seems to resolve. For a little bit of money, you can stop a long, continuous battle and get to a quicker solution once and for all. Consider it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You may 'think' you need someone in your life to help you do XYZ things, but the truth is that you can figure out certain problems yourself.

If you're surrounded by people as perplexed as you are about what to do, open yourself up to trying new things. Test the waters in different ways. You may find that one loophole that works that no one has ever seen before.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You're hitting a brick wall at work. Someone has decided to be the gatekeeper, and it literally feels impossible to get around them.

Consider reframing your thoughts to see if they will budge. The best way to tear down a wall is to work on it brick-by-brick; hopefully, it will crumble in no time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

An inexperienced person is vulnerable to the thoughts and ideas of others. They may be easily persuaded into thinking a certain way because they lack knowledge or skills.

If you have a parent, friend, or coworker who is gullible and you know it, be a good friend and help. Your input can be what prevents them from making a costly mistake.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.