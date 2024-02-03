5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To See Big Relationship Improvements This Week

This week, five specific zodiac signs see improvements to their existing relationships starting on February 5, 2024. When your words align with your actions, you become the creator of your own life. In love, while having inner desires and dreams for what you hope you will attract, or even in how your current relationship will progress, to achieve them, you must be brave enough to speak them into the universe.

This is the fortunate energy that Mercury and the New Moon in Aquarius usher in the week of February 5 as you are infused with the desire to bring your most heartfelt desires to fruition.

The week of February 5 - 11, 2024, begins to add to the intensity of Aquarius Season as Mercury and the New Moon join Sun and Pluto already in this future-orientated air sign. Aquarius Season is always a time not just to break the rules but to boldly move through the restrictions or fears that have prevented you from finding fulfillment and joy in your romantic relationship.

This is a time of year when the cosmos is urging you that it's a far greater risk to keep doing everything the same than it is to venture out into something new and take a chance to change your whole life.

Alongside the inspiration that the Aquarian energy will add to your relationships in the week of February 5, asteroid Pallas shifts into Sagittarius, Ceres will move into Capricorn, and Vesta stations directly in Gemini. While not spoken about as frequently, asteroids, like the planets, have a dramatic effect on your relationship and life.

Pallas governs your inner wisdom and drive, while Ceres focuses on self-care and nurturing loved ones. Vesta helps you rediscover your internal fire and desire for what matters most to you.

As these asteroids shift, you will feel more grounded and able to focus on what you need to not only benefit your romantic life but also follow your inner desires for what you've always hoped love would be.

The week of February 5 is a precious and divine time of new beginnings. With so many shifts occurring, you may also have an important change of mind or perspective. Let yourself see things differently, especially if you have recently felt or been through a challenging period in your love life.

Many times, the new year doesn't necessarily start in the way you had wanted or hoped, but as the Lunar New Year begins on February 10, it's your chance to create whatever new beginning you've been dreaming of.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships improve this week:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you want something, you must trust yourself enough to go after what you want. As the Aquarius energy lights up your sector of relationships, take time to get back to the inner confidence and fearlessness that you are known for.

You have done so much work to set yourself up for something that is unlike anything you've ever had before, so whether you are dreaming of falling in love for the first time or again with your current partner, trusting yourself and going after what you want is paramount.

Mercury and the New Moon will occur in Aquarius the week of February 5, joining the Sun and Pluto already here. This brings concentrated energy into your relationships, where you are looking for something new and different that aligns with your inner truth, which you've recently realized you need. Expect that you will need to speak up to create space for a valuable conversation or make the first move in the changes that you hope to see in your relationship this week.

When you can honor your desires for a relationship or what you need in your existing connection, you give yourself the power to express your truth without worrying about how it is received.

This is actually a quality you're known for, and at times, you must learn how to moderate, but right now, you are getting back to embracing your inner fire, and standing up for what you want is the most important thing.

Don't guess how you think a potential person or your existing partner feels. Instead, simply trust in your feelings and know the only way to get what you want is to speak up and ask for it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are never stuck in anything, whether it's a relationship, your perspective, or a dating cycle. You always have the chance to break out, try something new, and take a risk on what you genuinely want. As an air sign, this is one of your best qualities because you can always see other possibilities or ways of relating with your romantic partner.

But sometimes, you feel this can work against you and that you must be or act in ways others do to have a successful relationship. Yet, this doesn't mean it will feel that way for you, so it's time to get back to what you really want and let yourself take the chance to renew your romantic life.

Asteroid Pallas shifts into Sagittarius the week of February 5, highlighting your romantic sector, just as the influx of Aquarius energy spotlights your house of travel and new opportunities. Pallas in Sagittarius brings an optimistic energy that can help you take risks, find deeper understanding, and help to embrace your spirit of discovery.

In your romantic sector, it can help with finding a resolution to recent difficulties in your relationship as you will be more likely to understand their point of view – but it's also going to help bring some new and fresh energy into your relationship as well.

With Sun, Pluto, Mercury, and the New Moon all in Aquarius the week of February 5, lighting up your house of travel, new beginnings, and abundance, you may be drawn to bring in some adventure to your current relationship. Travel may be especially important right now, either with your current partner or solo, as you might just meet the love of your life while out exploring.

Be mindful in pursuing any new interests if you're not completely over an ex or still moving through a breakup, as this energy. At the same time, being extremely positive can make you focus more of your energy on the new than any loose ends you may still need to tie up. But when you let yourself listen to the drive for more and take your partner along for the ride, you may just find that the best kind of love is the one that simply feels right for you.

3. Cancer, you are due for some easy love.

Moments that feel like a salve to your soul after all you've been through, and as long as you remember that love doesn't always have to feel like work, you may just find what you are looking for the week of February 5. As asteroid Ceres shifts into Capricorn, it brings a delicious energy that is precisely what you do best and what you need most right now, which is simply to invest your heart where you know it is already valued.

In the week of February 5, Ceres, ruler of your inner feminine and desire to nurture and care for those you love and home, will shift into Capricorn, lighting up your house of romance and love.

While Ceres still loves to help you focus on self-care and nurturing those you love, Capricorn also enables you to do whatever is necessary to heal a current relationship — or to have the love you've always desired finally. This energy will be amplified with the Aquarius energy that promotes positive change and deeper intimacy and brings in new possibilities for love if that is what you are hoping for.

Try to be easy with yourself the week of February 5. Remember, you can't pour from an empty cup, so if you need to take time to pamper and care for yourself, then that is precisely what you should be doing right now.

By taking care of yourself, you will be able to embrace better the positivity and loving energy that Ceres in Capricorn will bring into your relationship. In this space of self-care, try also to release any heavy emotional baggage you've been carrying around so that you can truly allow yourself to love and be loved in all the ways you deserve.

4. Virgo, the stars are aligning.

Everything will start improving in your romantic relationship. You have already seen so much growth and change in your love life in the past year, but that doesn't mean there aren't more wonderful moments ahead.

The most important aspect to remember as you head into the week of February 5 is to expect the unexpected, honor your growth, and be open to however love shows up.

Pallas shifts into Sagittarius on February 6, bringing up themes of home and family, while Ceres in Capricorn continues to highlight your house of joy and marriage. This unto itself is set to bring about a shift in perspective and your relationship.

The current Aquarius energy helps you to focus on creating the healthiest relationship possible. At the same time, an alignment between Uranus in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces activates your romantic relationships. There is much-focused energy on so many aspects of your life that influence love. Your relationship is really growing to a new (and possibly) unexpected level.

As you continue to work on setting up a relationship or focusing on the romantic connection with your current partner, it's important to leave space for the universe to work its magic. If you have been hoping for any sort of engagement or proposal, remember that it should never come with any sort of ultimatum or pressure. Instead, trust that you and your partner are exactly in the space you feel you are and have faith that the next steps will come.

You don't need to force anything this week. Instead, honor how you care for yourself and what brings you joy, and let your partner have the same. The healthiest dynamic relationships are those where each person's sense of self is appreciated, so sometimes, you only need a little space to let more love grow.

5. Scorpio, you must start believing in yourself.

Don't just see yourself how others do, but honor the fact that you cannot fail at this point in your life.

You are entering a new chapter in your life, one where you learn to believe in your ability to create what you desire by trusting your inner self. There is some interesting energy at play this week, too. You may learn to take a risk and trust that you are ready for what it is you've been saying you want.

The week of February 5, Uranus in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces, highlighting themes of love, relationships, commitment, and joy. But this aspect isn't just about bringing in some new possibilities that are guaranteed to be unexpected.

It will also require that you believe in yourself. Be mindful of the way you are speaking to and about yourself, both when you're by yourself or when having conversations with others.

Even if you are on the precipice of a new beginning, it doesn't mean you're going in completely unaware. Instead, you carry with you all the lessons of your past experiences as you wear them like jewels in your crown.

When you can trust that you are ready for whatever the universe brings and that you've earned it, then you can reap the rewards of a love that was uniquely made for you.

Besides the aspect between Uranus and Saturn, the surge of Aquarius energy highlights your home and family. At the same time, asteroids Pallas and Ceres bring up themes of self-worth and an opportunity for healing conversations.

Aquarius in your home and family sector will mean that there will be a dramatic shift in your closest relationships and will bring up a relocation as time progresses.

But this also is about freedom, and with that comes the freedom to believe in yourself, prioritize your dreams, and trust that you have within yourself the ability to create the relationship of your dreams, no matter what has occurred in the past.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.