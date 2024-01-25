One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On January 26, 2024

Your one card tarot reading is here for all zodiac signs on January 26, 2024, and here's what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

What's your purpose, Aries? Today you may find yourself questioning life and all the things that you've built your world around. You are ready to grow and develop an area of your life more deeply. Cultivate your spiritual life.

Sometimes, when you spend time in meditation, prayer, or some other spiritual practice, you realize what you've been missing out on, and this can help you not only find your purpose but also a sense of joy and happiness from within.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Things could have turned out way worse than they did. It's both scary and alarming to think that you may have missed a sign and lost someone you loved. A brush with disaster can leave you with a lingering sense of insecurity and even worry.

Try not to allow negative thoughts or feelings about your experiences to linger. Soon, life will return to a state of normal. For now, focus on healing and processing your thoughts with someone you trust who is a good listener.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You did your best, Gemini, and at the end of the day, that's all you can do. You can't stop people from being the way that they are. Yes, their choices may impact you and even the entire family. However, they are allowed to choose their own path despite its destructive outcome.

Whether it be choosing to remain in an addictive cycle or stay in a toxic relationship, your job is to love them without condition. It's OK to grieve because it's not what you want. Take things one day at a time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Brace yourself, Cancer. A big change is coming your way, and it will turn your world around. You may find out that you are a family member will be having a baby or perhaps you will hear that a business opportunity is open to you.

It may even require a move in the next few months. Whatever you face, it's always wise to be adaptable. While you may not be used to such a speedy pace, you will be delighted once the dust has settled.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Be realistic. You are coming into a relationship with high hopes and big dreams. It's smart to accept that even though you expect the very best that life has to offer you, things do happen. You may not get perfect perfect. Perhaps, today's win will be receiving 'good enough' and being OK with it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Be yourself, Virgo. You don't have to put pressure on yourself on people, please. How you define success can be different from how others define it. It's important to be true to your own individuality.

Ultimately, it's you who needs to be satisfied with the life you've built. Choose authenticity. When you live your life according to your own rules, it's much easier to follow them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed

Even truth has a caveat, Libra. Sometimes you need to protect your personal thoughts and emotions until you've had time to process them.

When you're at a raw point in your journey, you don't need anyone to make it harder for you by sharing their well-intended advice, opinions or even their judgment. You need the stillness of your inner world to help you heal, nurture your strength back to fullness, and find peace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Be mindful, Scorpio. You can see beyond a situation by tapping into your psychic ability. Lean into the depths of your soul through various spiritual practices like meditation, prayer or even fasting.

Self-awareness is a personal strength of yours, but when life gets busy, you sometimes lose sight of how to use it or forget that it is even there for you whenever you need it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Death is a natural part of life, and life is a constant series of deaths and rebirth moments. As the Sun goes down to begin a new day tomorrow, you have 24 hours to decide how you want to start and end this day.

You can choose to be a healer and a positive person or determine that you will think about life in a negative way. Either way, the choice is yours.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Talk openly. Communication is essential when everyone needs to be on the same page. Each person on a team brings unique experiences and talents.

So try to find that one thing everyone can agree on or realize as a common goal. It's much easier to work as a team when you each know your contributions matter and that your aim is what makes the endeavor worth continuing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're a true leader, Aquarius. How you speak with others makes an impact this week.

You may not realize how much of a positive influence you are at work or home, but people notice the things you say and do. You are helping to make the lives of others greater. Your life is inspiring.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Believe in yourself. Financial problems can happen at any time, but so can the turnaround. You can strategize your improvements a little bit at a time.

Set a realistic budget. If you need to find an additional income source, you will. Start looking, and you will attract the thing that helps you at the right time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.