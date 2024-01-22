Love Horoscope For January 23, 2024 Opens Hearts

With the Moon spending another day in the sweet sign of Cancer, we can focus on the feelings necessary to feel safe, loved and secure. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology on January 23, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 23, 2024:

Aries

Some things may never be the same, but when it comes to your relationships, you may find it easier to stick to what's the same. Today, your sentimental side comes out in a sweet way. You can embrace change, but today, you don't have to.

Taurus

An important conversation may be taking place this week. You may find it easier to think things through and explore what effects a job has on your relationship. Deciding to leave a company is a big decision, but it's possible to do so.

Gemini

Value yourself. Mutual respect is key in relationships, but they begin with self-value. Appreciate what you do for tohese in your life. When they are there, lavish the praise and be happy.

Cancer

It's a wonderful day to write down all the things you'd like to have in a loving relationship. Pen down the traits of your perfect person, and think about the one you loved but things didn't work out. Set an intention to attract more of the first into your life. Once you know, you know.

Leo

It's hard to say goodbye to a thing you loved and lost. You may feel like you are so close to finding the person you were meant to be with. But in order to be with the right person, you have to allow yourself to release the one you already know is not.

Virgo

Friendships are wonderful for helping you to fill the time when you don't have a partner yet. Today can bring about stimulating conversations with a friend. You can find a way to feel loved without being in love through a platonic connection.

Libra

You're ready for a real romantic connection, Libra. What you do in your free time, alone or when you're together, defines the energy of your existing relationship. Own your time together. Take control and ask your partner to embrace yand accept you for you.

Scorpio

You're focused on the long game. When you find yourself looking constantly at your goals, they become bigger and harder to break. How you allow someone to treat you may become a theme if you don't set a clear boundary now early into a relationship. Be strong.

Sagittarius

It's hard to accept things from others, but this week, you are surrounded by people who want to help and give you love. You may feel like their actions are genuine and sincere. Trust your heart and your feelings if you begin to feel like it's OK.

Capricorn

Is it time to tie the knot? You may find it easier to commit to a person you care for. The idea of eloping may be appealing to individuals who have fallen in love and are talking about marriage.

Aquarius

You can work through tough problems with love. There's a way to get to the bottom of your relationship's problems. You simply need to believe that you are able to find a solution and work through it together in trust and love.

Pisces

A new experience in love awaits you, Pisces. You may find yourself in a beautiful place in time where your feelings are open and receptive to love in a bold new way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.