One Card Tarot Reading For January 22, 2024

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

All eyes are on you, Aries. You are the person that people like and want to get to know. If there was a type of popularity contest, today you'd win it. Remember to always be humble and kind, no matter how much attention you get.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Taking risks can feel good at first, but this tarot card is letting you know to be careful not to think you will win when too many odds are stacked against you. You might decide to roll the dice anyway with the hopes that you will win. If you don't, at least be sure that you didn't gamble more than you were comfortable with losing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are happy with or without too much, which may be why you're interested in having a minimalistic lifestyle. Much of the things that clutter your personal space can go. This is a sign that you may benefit from an early spring cleaning session.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Every decision can be made with wisdom if you allow yourself time to think through the process. You may have a tough problem you need to solve, but don't let fear of things spiraling out of control lead you toward hasty choices. Be patient with yourself. This moment is here for you to learn and grow. Learning to wait may be part of the lesson you need when you feel like you have to rush.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Your heart knows what it needs to do. Integrity is something innate to who you are, and you don't have to be told what is right and wrong. You can sense it. What makes the difference between a good person and one that isn't so great at times is by how they act when human nature kicks in. Choose smartly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are unique, Virgo. So anything you decide to do is going to reveal that personality you have within you. Things naturally come from with your soul and are expressed by what you make. It doesn't matter if you're cooking a meal, baking a cake or drawing an artful piece — they are all part of you!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

One of the worst feelings to experience is regret because it causes you to wish you could go back in time when you can't. Rather than take a risk of regretting what you did or did not do, act in alignment with your values. This is one of the wonderful things about living in the moment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You can foresee things in a way others do not. When you have those flashes of insight or a vision of the future hold on to the moment. These are the micro moments that help you to create the life you want to live. They lead you to expressing and fulfilling your life's purpose.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Karma is not always bad. Sometimes you get a repayment for all the great things you have done. All the times you did good but didn't get any credit for them, they are coming back around to gift you and show you why faith is so important — even if your belief is just the size of a mustard seed!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Quiet space and simplicity are the tools of intuition. You may not feel like you are a crystal clear as you can be right now due to so many things to do. But clearing your schedule, even if it's just for an hour can prove to be magic for your psychic side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

How long do you plan to stay in a toxic situation? It can be hard to get out, but set a date. When you have a deadline for yourself, your mind will start to get to work. You may not feel like you have any options, but one small decision, like an end date can be the first healthy step toward change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Some people are deadset against being peaceful with you. You can bend over backwards and try everything you want to make it work. But, if this person has determined to be a certain way, nothing will change their mind. That's when the most lovable thing you can do is to create space and let them go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.