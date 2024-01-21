Love Horoscope For January 22, 2024 Fosters Insecurity In Romance

We may feel big emotions when the Moon is opposite of Venus on January 22, 2024. Here's what this may mean for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 22, 2024:

Aries

Love changes people, and with the Sun and Pluto in Aquarius, your relationship can go through so many wonderful and surreal changes. There's an opportunity to create a new chapter in your love life, regardless of your current relationship status. It's the perfect time to start a new project or build a dream you both desire together as a team.

Taurus

The couple the grows together will stay together, and one way to do this is through pursuing spiritual knowledge. With the Sun and Pluto in Aquarius this is the perfect time of year to look up couple's retreats where you can learn how to love each other in a whole new way. Investing in your relationship from a wholistic standpoint can elevate your interactions with each other and help you to become the power couple you desire to be.

Gemini

You have a built-in think tank with your significant other, and if you put your minds together there's no limit to what you can intellectually conceive. During the Sun and Pluto in Aquarius, you can set a few important couple's goals for this year and decide how you will strategize on accomplishing them. You might want to start with learning all you can about a particular shared vision and create a couple's mission statement.

Cancer

It's wonderful to give to others and to use your relationship to help people in need. Maybe you and your significant other would like to participate in volunteerism or philanthropy. You might enjoy signing up for a fundraiser or picking a particular problem you want to dedicating some of your time to as a couple. This year can be a great way to grow closer helping your community improve.

Leo

You never know when the right person will walk into your life, Leo. You may find that you meet someone special when you least expect to. It may have felt like a lifetime waiting for your soulmate to arrive. But when the Sun and Pluto are together, incredible things can happen including your life changing for the better.

Virgo

Deep conversations can be so wonderful, and with the Sun and Pluto in your house of healing there's nothing better than to open up and talk. If you are talking about getting married, consider signing up for a couple's therapy class to talk through any potential conflicts that could come up when you move in together or after marriage. Don't forget to look up and schedule any premarital courses you need to take, too.

Libra

It's romantic to build something with a person and to receive love and support toward your professional goals. You have an amazing chance to be the person who watches your partner grow from the front lines. They can help you to embrace your challenges and strengths and to exceed your own expectations. You can learn how to strike that balance between work and play and do so with love.

Scorpio

You home life can change in such a magnificent way if that's what you want to happen over the next 30 days. With the Sun working with Pluto in Aquarius, you can start with the ergonomics or the design of your home's aesthetic. Start with moving furniture around. Or you can visit your local home improvement store and pick up color swatches to see what trends you like that match your couple's vibe. There's a lot of small changes you can make that set a new tone for your home's decor. This is a great week to start brainstorming through it.

Sagittarius

There's always room for adventure, Sagittarius, and this is the time of year to take a nice trip with your significant other. There are so many unique trips you can take. Maybe check out a flight deal on one of the new airlines or see if there's a train ride that goes cross country where you can enjoy a more leisurely trip while seeing sights.

Capricorn

Money is an important topic, regardless of your social status or relational situation. So, when Pluto is cazimi with the Sun, it's good to talk about what you'd like to see improve, change or stay the same. This is the perfect time to work on a couple's financial roadmap for the future, even if you don't know what it will bring right now. You can begin with funding your date nights and trips away as a couple. Consider what you want to do and how much you each will need to contribute to plan ahead.

Aquarius

You can improve your life and have a great impact on your partner, too. With the Sun in your sign, and Pluto now in your sign too, a lot of things may feel like they are in flux. Use this as an opportunity to pick a few personal goals and allow your significant other room to do the same. By enhancing your own life, you both will benefit, and it makes for an interesting, dyanamic relationship.

Pisces

It takes time for situations to change, and when you find the Sun and Pluto in your sector of hidden enemies people have a funny way of revealing themselves. You may spot a red flag you missed earlier in a relationship. This could be both a sad realization but also a big relief. Your intuition often senses things long before they manifest. Trust yourself during this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.