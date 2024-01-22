Horoscope For January 23, 2024, During Moon Opposite Mars

Our emotions need to remain in check when the Moon is in Cancer pitched against the fiery energy of Mars. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign on January 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Good thing you've got thick skin, Aries, as today's Moon opposite Mars brings conflict into your world particularly in the area of career and home. You may feel pulled in two different directions, and this can be a very busy day. Try to manage your time as efficiently as you can. There can be some difficulty at work, specifically with a boss or manager. Try to maintain a level head and not act hastily or in frustration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's good to talk about your feelings, Taurus. While you may not like opening up to others, today's Moon opposite Mars may have you rethinking venting as a positive thing. You may find that talking things through can help you to process your own thoughts better. You may find that speaking helps you to learn through and experience and set your thoughts to rest about a problem.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love to receive feedback from others, but today you may people to be a bit moodier than you would like. Don't place your personal value on the things you have or on other people's opinions of you. The Moon opposite Mars can foster anger and self-doubt in yourself. Negative feelings can help you to find direction and clarity to grow into the person you want to become.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are one of those people who love to help others, and you tend to put yourself last when a friend has things going on. The Moon in your sign promotes self awareness. However, the Moon is pitched against Mars, self-focus can trigger conflict in your relationship. Your partner may appear to be a bit needy. or a little controlling today. You will want to talk things out and find balance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love to have fun, Leo. Find something fun and playful to help alleviate some of the tension of the day. Take a yoga class or spend a half hour in a stretching session at home when you get in from work. Allow yourself the pace and time to focus on your spiritual well being and inner, emotional healing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are a thinker, Virgo. So during this day's Moon opposite Mars transit you could enjoy a healthy and interesting debate on politics or some other topic you like to talk about. This is a good time for heated conversations where you and a friend enjoy learning and challenging each other. You will want to avoid posting strong opinions on social media.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You'll heal. It's normal to feel hurt after someone says an unkind statement. You are only human, and when the Moon is opposite of Mars, you are more sensitive to comments made by others. You may find that the things said are too difficult to forgive. However it will still take time to heal your heart and make the sting of today go away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Communication breakdowns are nothing to take lightly. Today's Moon opposite Mars can easily leave you forgetting you're on the same team as your partner. You may find it easier to pull away and protect yourself. Hurt emotions can strain a really good relationship. When possible talk it all out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may decide to self-protect, Sagittarius. Today can be a tense day due to the antagnostic relationship between the Moon and Mars. You know how easy it is to break trust. It's also harder to rebuild once it has become broken. Today you may feel the sorrow of the truth, but it's always better than a lie.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Use challenges productively. During today's Moon opposite Mars you can put all your energy into a work product. Allowing yourself to escape in work that you find fulling can provide a strong sense of fulfillment and happiness. You can find your purpose and express your uniqueness the more you allow yourself to get into your work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Resentful? You may feel a little slighted after doing so much for. a person and no thank you or gratitude given in return. Try not to argue or fight with a person over a thing that you can't really control. Set the ego aside and fight for change. Even loving couple's go through hard times, and you may need to do so too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Break up to make up, Pisces. Your relationship flourishes beneath your love. You have an incredible way of viewing things today during the Moon opposite Mars transit. You can take what's bad and find a nugget of goodness in any situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.