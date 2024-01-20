Love Horoscope For January 21, 2024

The Sun in Aquarius brings a fun energy to love and romance. We are ready to go out and have fun. Aquarius rules extended relationships and innovation. Perhaps this could mean travel or taking an international cruise with or without someone else. Whatever it is you decide to do over the next 30 days, your horoscope is here to give guidance for january 20, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 21, 2024:

Aries

Yes, Aries, you can fall in love with someone's mind. You may find that their way of thinking connects with how you view the world too. It's a wonderful feeling to have someone on your side. This day is perfect for seeing what type of events you may enjoy going to together. Perhaps theirs a tech event near by at a Mac or Microsoft store to show you how to use the latest apps to geek geek out together for fun.

Taurus

Elevate your love and try something new and different together. With the Sun in Aquarius, you are ready to explore the world and try new things. Consider taking a cooking class with each other. Maybe you want to learn an international dance or a foreign language on an app like Duolingo for couples.

Gemini

Bring out the board games, Gemini. During the Sun in Aquarius, it's a great time to try fun things that not only stimulate your mind but also gives you a fun way to get to know your partner. Try a trivia game for couples like 'How well do you know me' or if you prefer to get physical, try a game of Twister.

Cancer

You don't want to give up your autonomy, Cancer, and during the Sun in Aquarius, you may long for some me-time away from everyone else. Today's perfect for a small hike along a well-known trail. Take a small day for shopping to check out sales and see what's out now at a local bookstore. Have fun on your own, and when you feel refreshed you can return to your partner ready to bond and get close again.

Leo

Are you falling in love? A bit of distance from someone special may be all you need to realize how much they mean in your life. The Sun in Aquarius fosters a desire to connect and commit to your relationship in a stronger and more hopeful way. This month, you may intellectualize your relationship a bit. So it will take an effort to connect your heart to the things you think with your mind.

Virgo

Vet people. If you're back into the dating world, consider dating smart. Checking out possible love matches during the Sun in Aquarius can be the right thing to do. It may sound unromantic but get a full name and do a social media check. And, look at their profile in advance to see if they are a person you want to date. You may prefer to give everyone a chance, and that's OK, but it's also wise to know what you are agreeing to before your heart is involved fully.

Libra

Send love letters. When the Sun is in Aquarius, you are thinking with your heart, mind and soul, and there's s depth of curiosity to you right now when it comes to love. You may get caught up in a relationship being drawn to people with unique quirks or something that's unusually stunning. It's a wonderful time to go out to an international festival or to put yourself in situations where you can meet someone new.

Scorpio

Love is a calling, and you may feel more deeply committed to loving someone unconditionally when the Sun is in Aquarius. You may find that you're able to overlook certain things once you understand the reason behind the situation. You are more focused on what makes a home feel like a home and how to foster the closeness you desire in family.

Sagittarius

Plan a trip, Sagittarius. When the Sun is in Aquarius, it's the perfect time to plan out what you'd like to do with your loved one. Maybe you want to go on a cruise or you hope to take a small trip with them across country. You may find it easier to connect, talk and feel close when your typical world is behind you and you're able to enjoy a sweet escape from the every day pressures of life.

Capricorn

Use social media, the internet or other technological advancements to enhance your relationship, Capricorn. With the Sun in Aquarius, it's time to invest a little bit of change into improving your communication. Consider getting phones that maximize compatibility and allow you to stay more connected throughout the day. If you have to work on different types of platforms, you may want to consider moving computer chats to WhatsApp or some other tool.

Aquarius

You know what you want when you see it. And, when the Sun is in your sign, you may feel eager to connect with a person who understands and 'gets' you like no one else. Don't settle for less than you deserve, Aquarius. Choose your happiness and know yourself well enough that you can tell fairly quickly if you have met someone who checks off all your boxes.

Pisces

Don't let technological problems stop you from feeling close and connected. Sometimes when the Sun is in Aquarius, you may find a few things can go wrong that causes delayed communication or problems with getting a point across. Work through it. Try to find a workaround that helps you both remain on the same page while reducing frustrations.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.