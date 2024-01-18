Horoscope For January 19, 2024 — Moon Conjunct Uranus

Today's horoscope for January 19, 2024 brings a shocking revelation for some and some changes for others. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention to your bottom line. It's no secret that you can be impulsive at times, so when the Moon meets up with Uranus, a sudden change can prompt you to take actions that could be costly.

Seek advice from others. Be sure to ask for financial advice if you need it. If you tend to lean toward retail therapy as a form of comfort, maybe put the credit card in a drawer or avoid looking up things on Amazon today and tomorrow. Your pocketbook may thank you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a productive day for you, Taurus. In fact, you may be surprised with just how much you can accomplish today. With the Moon in your sign joining up with Uranus, hit small projects in short bursts to accomplish great things in a short amount of time. A little warning, though: be careful not to get distracted by your social media or little unexpected interruptions. Stay focused.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The best way to say goodbye to the past is to keep your au revoir short and sweet. Closing the door on what you thought would last does not have to be painful if you put the lesson in the right perspective. You tried. It wasn't meant for you. With the Moon and Uranus helping you shake off things quickly, you'll bounce back from this emotional setback soon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Give the gift of friendship, Cancer. It's incredible how one good deed can open the door to something so much more between you and another human being. You may find yourself with a sudden opportunity to help and extend a good favor.

Genuine friendships are born when life is spent doing things together — and for each other. You never know when you will be at the right place at the right time to help a person turn life around and, in turn, bring you both closer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wow, it's amazing how one single day can change your whole life. If you've been hoping to career hop, this is the time to start pursuing. Search for a recruiter to help you land your dream job.

With the Moon igniting your emotions and Uranus triggering sudden connections, you may find that your timing is perfectly set for the right professional match.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A mini lesson can be just want you need to get your mental juices flowing. You might feel like you don't have the time or patience to learn too much right now, but you want to reach one of your new year's goals.

Search for tiny ways to get what you're after. Search Pinterest, the web or ask a few friends on your Facebook what's worked for them. You may be surprised to find that there's some great advice out there to try.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This can be your lucky day. You can find money in your pocket while doing laundry or pick up a fortunate scratch-off ticket. Things come swiftly and naturally to you during the day's Moon conjunct Uranus transit.

Expect the unexpected, including an offer for help or a call that brings you good news — related to money, of course!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Someone may try to reenter your life. A phone call from an ex or a person whom you used to know may come to you this week. This can be the start of healing or closure of a heart wound that you've not resolved.

If you're interested in rekindling a romance, the opportunity to reconnect and explore what could be may arise. Who knows what their intentions are unless you ask?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

An early morning start may be on the agenda, and you might not have planned to be an early riser. You will find it easier to start the day bright-eyed and bushy-tailed thanks to Uranus's effects on the Moon.

Today is the perfect time to have your to-do list ready. Set up an agenda. Plan your day out in advance. Make a game of it, Sagittarius. Set a timeframe for the things you want to complete and see if you can beat the clock.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Could you fall in love without expecting or trying? Yes, and when the Moon pairs with Uranus, a person may pull your heartstrings in the softest of ways—a gentle gesture.

A kind word or someone capturing your attention in a new way can be exciting. Your mind may not catch up with your heart just yet. But today can be one of those days where Cupid's arrow strikes through the heart and hits a bull's eye.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Why does life often change suddenly? For you, what you did not expect to happen could affect your home life. You may find it necessary to alter your routine and schedule to accommodate other family members today. Be flexible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

All it takes is one kind word or a statement to change how things are going. Don't underestimate the power of your communication. An open conversation can help you to understand what's going on in a friend's world. You might discover new things that you didn't realize when you allow people to speak free from judgment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.