Love Horoscopes For January 20, 2024 Transforms Relationships

Pluto will enter the zany and innovative sign of Aquarius on January 20, 2024. Find out what this dynamic planet offers us in romance, dating, marriage and single life, according to the horoscope for the day.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 20, 2024:

Aries

A little bit of change can be a wonderful thing, Aries, but you also want to find stability in your relationships. Pluto enters Aquarius and it brings a little bit of zest into your friendships and even your work partnerships. Anticipate some tension but in the middle of life's storms, you can be a better person. Show love and concern where you can and try not to take challenges personally. They can grow you.

Taurus

The key word here is 'mine'. A part of you may feel a bit more possessive than usual once Pluto enters Aquarius. You will want to understand the difference between love and ownership when it comes to relationships. You may anticipate or sense the overstepping of boundaries a bit more than usual. Be careful not to react when you can talk things through in a calm manner.

Gemini

A committed relationship isn't for everyone. Once Pluto enters Aquarius, you may find yourself questioning what you want in a loving connection. Perhaps you want to be free of titles and prefer to be in a relationship where you both respect and are there for each other without restrictions. This can be a time where you put your needs first, and figure out what you want to be in the world of love.

Cancer

Secrets aren't always bad, but sometimes they can be hard to keep. When Pluto enters Aquarius, you may be conscientious of what is hidden and what is seen by the person in your life. There can be an inner struggle between privacy and transparency. Consider thinking about what can instill emotional security without compromising trust in your partnership.

Leo

This is a wonderful time to redefine your view of love. You may find that Pluto entering your sector of commitment opens your mind to new ideas as it relates to marriage, partnership or singleness. The sign of Aquarius is innovative, so prepare for some changes to take place. You may have a fresh perspective on what you want; be open to talk about it further with your partner.

Virgo

Compromise can be a good thing, if you can find a happy middle ground. With Pluto entering Aquarius, your routines and how you like doing things versus your partner's style of handle the same task can become a battle field. Rather than enter a power struggle that could sabotage your union, peace or happiness consider how to grow and learn together as a team.

Libra

Love can be so sweet and yet also bring points of sorrow and sadness. During the transit of Pluto entering Aquarius, you may feel a wave of varying emotions. You may experience a desire to experience romance that feels intense and intimate. Be careful though, as Pluto can bring an air of obsessiveness to things. You may set high expectations that are not easy to achieve for a long period of time. Balance is key.

Scorpio

Family can complicate a relationship even if they do so unintentionally. When Pluto enters Aquarius, you may sense some boundary crossing by well-intended family members. This could come in the form of advice or cultural influences that insist on loyalty because 'that's how things have always been done'. Embrace the challenge with love and flexibility on all sides. There may be a way to bridge the gap respectfully.

Sagittarius

What is someone not tell you? When Pluto enters Aquarius, you may find yourself in the middle of gossip or discovery of a well-kept secret. This could be a great time to get into watching a documentary series with your partner about unsolved crimes or to try and discover new things about each other. If you have always wanted to write down your thoughts, this time of year can be an excellent time for starting a journal or penning love notes to a future partner, especially if you're single.

Capricorn

A relationship can change your life especially in a financial sense. During Pluto changing signs, you may find it useful to invest more into yourself via grooming, a wardrobe change or perhaps buying tickets to a cruise to go away with a friend or partner. This is a wonderful time to evaluate how you spend money and what you think you'd like your financial future to be like.

Aquarius

You never know when it's time to change until you have to. So, when Pluto enters your sign, it can feel like a lot of things are going on within you and around you. This can be a wonderful time for self-evaluation and reinvention, especially when it comes to your love life. The Sun also enters your sign today, and this can enhance your attractiveness and have you appearing more charming and powerful.

Pisces

Sometimes you have to let something go because it disturbs your peace. When Pluto enters Aquarius, you may find yourself rethinking partnerships, a lover or what you've allowed to keep you in check over the last year. Today can be the beginning of breaking free from what has cause you to feel undeserving. You may make a sudden break, that even surprises you as to how quickly and powerfully you took action.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.