One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On January 20

There's a new day dawning, and an entire 30 days of great changes we can create in our lives. So, why not bring in some insight from the universe, zodiac signs? Here is each zodiac sign's one card tarot prediction for January 20, 2024. Hey, with the Sun changing seasons there's never been a better time for a reading!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

A little bit of pressure in life can be a gift more than a burden. You may find that a disagreement or a negative situation helps you out in the long run. Problems can reveal a need for change. A better way of doing things can become the final result. Yay!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Hopefully you have a long arm, Taurus because it looks like you will be patting yourself on the back today. Your hard work on a project pays off for you. You finally see the results and wow, they are good!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Look at you, Gemini. You've always prided yourself on being a good friend, but isn't it nice when someone shows interest in you, too. It seems that you have an admirer ... a person who wants to befriend you in a simple and kind way. When it comes to actions speaking louder than words, you'll need to keep your eyes peeled. Someone is showing their hand. All you have to do is say yes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You can be stubborn at times, and that means you may have an uninvited consequence for ignoring good advice. There's an avoidable problem presenting itself. But if you allow ego and pride to get in the way, bring a pillow to soften a future fall.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

No one tells, Leo what to do, eh? This tarot card shows up for you on a day where you will assert your independence. You may just want to let someone know you can and you will handle a matter yourself. Your autonomy comes with a price today, but you've decided you have deep pockets and don't mind footing the bill.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Good thing you have a forgiving nature and refuse to let anything rob. you of your joy. Today brings a new way of doing things. it might not have been how you would want it, but life does happen that way sometimes. You're going to roll with it because it simply makes sense right now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Good choices are important. If you have a big decision you need to make right now you may find it much easier to simply work out a plan with a good friend or a person whom you can trust. You may feel more confident about heading in a certain direction once you are assured you know what to do without winging it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Sometimes a week can spiral out of control. Today rather than act reactively and let things go as they may, you're going to want to take back your control. The power of choice is in your hands. You have a right to speak up and say no or debate and negotiate your wants and needs so that you are happy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

All relationships have a purpose and yours maybe at a tender place where things have no where to grow. It can be hard to handle when you realize you no longer love a person the same way you once did. It's never easy to tell someone you want to breakup, but you can do it gently.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are in this wonderful place in life where all your beautiful dreams for love are coming true. You may find that you are ready to tie the knot with someone special. It may seem as though your world was incomplete until this someone special walked into it. They helped all the right pieces fall into place. the puzzle is complete.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A good relationship, like a marriage, is something you have to work on. The dance of give and take, forgiveness and understanding help cultivate a deep sense of love and compassion. You may feel happiest when you know that what you have is something you built. It's homemade.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Why not plan a wonderful little road trip with your partner? You may enjoy checking out local thrift stores or finding coffee shops you've never been to before. It can be fun to explore bookstores or check out new cars that you may buy one day in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.