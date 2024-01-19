Horoscope For January 20, 2024 — Aquarius Season Is Here

A new solar season begins, zodiac signs! Capricorn season comes to an end, and while we enjoyed hard work it's time to make changes in our lives once again. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign on January 20, 2024 at the start of Aquarius season.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love to try new things, Aries. It's time to wipe the slate clean and do something you are intimidated by. The Sun enters Aquarius and it urges you to step outside of our comfort zone. This time of year allows you to be innovative and daring. One caveat: don't take uncalculated risks. Use the resources you have available to you and make wise decisions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can be stubborn, but one thing you are not is foolish. So when the Sun enters Aquarius, you are the catalyst for change in your relationships. You can be the one who encourages new ideas and actions taken by others. You're the type of person people watch and are influenced by because of your own wise actions. This is the time to make an impact for the greater good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is an exciting time for you, Gemini. You're the social butterfly in the group, and you seem to be the one friend everyone wants to be around. That's why the Sun entering a fellow air sign, Aquarius, brings out your desire to be around people who enjoy the same things that you do. Join a book club or membership organization. This is the time of year to get involved in something you feel passionate about.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are sensitive and it's that emotional openness that makes you a person who always grows. Now is the time to embrace learning something new. The Sun enters Aquarius and it activates your educational sector. Your mind becomes a sponge for new information. Use technology, books, online courses or groups on social media to help you find the resources that facilitate your journey.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wow, so many new doors open for you, Leo. You could meet someone new, form a new business partnership or fall in love. The Sun enters Aquarius bringing energy to your commitments sector. Do you have inhibitions when it comes to giving yourself to someone special? The next 30 days allows you to work on those traits and rise above.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't need an excuse to do the right thing. In fact, you're often thinking about what is important in life and prioritizing it. The Sun enters Aquarius enhances your desire to be healthy and fit. You might need to make a few adjustments to how you approach your wellness goals. Download an app on your phone or change your schedule to include micro workouts. Don't worry about too much if you can. Just do what you can do when it fits in with your lifestyle's needs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a person who stands up for the underdog and individuals who have been treated unfairly. So, when the Sun enters Aquarius and it alerts your sense of justice in the world, you feel embolden to address inequalities you see in the world. It's wonderful to be an advocate for change. Be sure to do so wisely.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are going places, Scorpio, and if you have wanted to change social circles, you may have the chance to do so. No need to assert yourself in an extreme way, Scorpio. What you need will come to you easily. Just be intentional with your focus. The Sun enters Aquarius, your solar house of authority figures. You attract the right people into your life, and it allows you to level up in a new way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have the green light to express yourself fully and openly when the Sun enters Aquarius. Your communication sector is activated at this time allowing you to be talkative in various ways. You might enjoy writing or public speaking. You could be attracted to opportunities that allows you to use social media to share novel ideas. This could be a great time to start a TikTok, Instagram or some other platform where you can speak on topics you feel passionate about.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While it's sad to see your season come to an end, the Sun entering Aquarius opens the door to prosperity. This is a money period for you. You might find a new job or earn more money via a raise or promotion. If you have not read the book, "Think and Grow Rich" consider doing so. Work on your money mindset. And if your left palm feels itchy, it could be confirmation that money is coming.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Happy birthday, Aquarius. The Sun enters your sign beginning your solar return. If you want to change, this is the time to do so. You can hit the restart button and begin a new life by making different decisions based on lessons you've learned over the last year. Everything is on the table. You are ready to start growing your personal life in a way that feels right for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You love your quiet time, and since you're such a spiritual sign, the Sun entering Aquarius is a wonderful time period for you. You can tap into your heart chakra and feel what it is you need more of in life. You may find that you benefit from meditation, yoga, time in nature, prayer or even intermittent fasting.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.