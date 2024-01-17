The Love Horoscope For January 18, 2024 Fosters Closeness

It's a beautiful day for love when the Moon joins up with Jupiter in Taurus. Here's how this impacts love horoscopes on January 18, 2024 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, January 18, 2024:

Aries

You can learn from past mistakes in love, Aries, and take those lessons to invest differently in a future relationship. With the Moon conjunct Jupiter, you are willing and able to look at yourself in a positive, new light. The Moon is exalted in Taurus, which brings you improved luck, and since Taurus is your sector of personal worth, begin from a place of self-love. Work on you.

Taurus

You can have what you need in front of your eyes, Taurus, and yet miss it due to fear of failure. The idea of love, during Moon conjunct Jupiter, can be missed if you're not paying close attention. You may find true love to be a pie in the sky idea, perhaps even something that is in movies or for others. During days like today, pay close attention to your internal emotions, and if you feel sad or disillusioned refocus on the things that help you remain optimistic about romance.

Gemini

Be careful with your heart, Gemini. The Moon in your house of enemies in such a close relationship to Jupiter could spell disaster if you are casual with love. You may find it hard to resist trusting a person you just met, and find that sending a compromising photo or note to them backfires. It's always best to give things time. Vet your relationship, especially if you recently met a person online and not in real life yet.

Cancer

You can have all your hopes and wishes come true, Cancer. A relationship that starts off as a friendship can be so fulfilling. You may find it easy to step into a partnership with someone you already know and have feelings for during the Moon conjunct Jupiter transit. Don't completely rule out the idea. If it feels right, consider testing the waters and see where things go.

Leo

To find love you may need to be smart about how you look, Leo. Perhaps swiping with the hope that an algorithm will bring the right person your way is not the only way to go. Maybe ask friends or family to set you up on a blind date. They know you best, and if people tend to hang out with people that are similar to them, you may find this is a better way of meeting someone to fall in love with.

Virgo

Should you be an open book when it comes to love? Maybe today is one of those days where date night feels more like an interview for a job. You may find it hard not to drill a potential love match for fear of wasting time, energy and your feelings. This is a balancing act, Virgo. During Moon conjunct Jupiter temper your questions a tad. Ask what you need to ask — about their desire to commit or what it is that they want — and maybe leave a bit for date number two.

Libra

You attract what you are, Libra. You may find it easier to tap into the Law of Attraction this week, now that the Moon is in a close relationship to lucky Jupiter. If you have been meaning to send an intention out to the universe to bring your soulmate to your side, today and tomorrow are wonderful times to send your S.O.S out to the world.

Scorpio

You can stop wishing upon a star now, Scorpio. The Moon conjunct Jupiter brings you amazing luck in love the next few days as Jupiter's energy impacts your house of commitment. An engagement ring or a proposal may be coming to you soon. Your significant other may be thinking about how to pop the question and make your relationship super official.

Sagittarius

The closest relationships have things in common, and you may want to create some amazing memories with your significant other through your daily routines. Make a date night where you can talk about the little things you'd like to do together. Perhaps you want to go to the gym as a couple or start walking the dogs together after dinner. Maybe a movie and popcorn night as a daily staple sounds like a romantic and chill thing to do. Discuss!

Capricorn

So much happiness comes your way when the Moon is conjunct with Jupiter. Your creativity comes through in love and relationships. You feel enamored and connected more than you typically do. This day was made for holding hands, sending loving texts and embracing all the wonderful things you get to do when you have someone in your life. If you're single, you don't have to let this day go to waste. Share the love with friends. Let them know how much they mean to you.

Aquarius

You learn how to love from family, and if there are a few gaps in your knowledge don't let that stop you from becoming the most loving person you know. You can relearn how to love. You can start from a variety of ways. If love is a language, you can learn how to speak it fully to others. Start with speaking more lovingly toward yourself.

Pisces

This can be a big day for you, Pisces. The Moon conjunct Jupiter can bring you to a place where you confess your love and adoration for others. You may find it hard to do at first, but your heart bubbles over from the joy of friendship today. All the good things life shows you what love has to offer. You can find a way to open the door to important, intimate conversations. There's so many ways to show (and say) I love you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.