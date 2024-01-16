Love Horoscope For January 17, 2024 Bring Sweet Romance

What happens when the Moon is in harmony with Venus? On days like January 17, 2024, we feel in tune with our partners. Find out why this is a great day for romance or dating, based on your zodiac sign's horoscope.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 17, 2024:

Aries

Love can be such a wonderful adventure, Aries. You may find that you're ready to take a relationship to a new level, and spontaneity can play a part in your vision. You may find yourself open to trying new things. Talk about your fantasy future with your partner. Share hopes of travel or learning new skills together as a team.

Taurus

You are a giver, Taurus, and when you share from your heart, you feel good about the fact that you're able to do something for the person you love. Today is about celebrating milestones in love, but also about opening up if you feel neglected in this area. You can speak kindly about how you want to be treated and ask them to show up for you in a way that you feel appreciated. It's good to let people know what works and what touches your heart.

Gemini

Are you falling in love with a friend? You may feel drawn toward someone in your life that is in the friend zone right now. You may find their personality alluring or the things they do moving and touching. Your heart can be open to receiving love from a person whom you don't know well, and when it's a budding friendship, even better. This could be a wonderful spring love on the horizon.

Cancer

Take time to integrate your lives together. It's not easy to make your relationship something that you both feel confident about. But, finding small moments where you can be together is a good place to start. You may catch a sunrise or decide to drive to a place where you can see the sunset. You might enjoy going to dinner at a local dive or pick a place where you can drive in for a movie. It's the little moments that make love sweet. Capture them.

Leo

It's so hard not to jump into a relationship with both feet when your heart feels it's falling in love. You may become completely captivated by a potential partner. Something about them may feel so right that you don't need any reason to show how you feel. You don't want to miss the moment. You want to enjoy it for all its worth now.

Virgo

It's the small things you do that make a house feel like home. You can add scented candles or decorative pillows. Put up pictures of you and your partner around the room. You may find it easy to make your space a place where you share and have created memories. There's so many wonderful things that create a space of love, and you're ready to make your relationship part of it.

Libra

It's good to speak from the heart. During the Moon trine Venus transit, you're more openly expressive. Even to your own surprise, you may be willing to say things you had not said before. Your heart is open and your mind is expressive. You feel good about your future and you want to let your significant other know you see them as a part of it.

Scorpio

Invest in your relationship. You have so many wonderful things that you can do to make your relationship work. Few investments are better than the one that involves time. Spend time with your partner doing little things. You may not even have to do anything at all. Show you care. Be there for them in your presence. Sometimes words aren't necessary, and you may find that silence is the language that speaks loudest of love today.

Sagittarius

But it is about you. Sometimes you can underestimate the impact you have on a relationship. You may downplay your role or think that your partner is better off without you and your type of crazy. But today's Moon trine Venus is an invitation to realize it is OK to feel like you matter in love. Your role in the relationship is important, and it's good to play an active part. Don't check out, check in.

Capricorn

Breaking up is never easy. It's amazing how a relationship can be over for a while and yet, you still wonder what your ex is doing or how they are feeling. You may have a deep desire to reach out and see how they are doing. Weigh the impact of that choice. is that really a door you want to open again, or are you having a small moment in time that pushes you to be curious. Choose wisely.

Aquarius

A crush may confess that they love you and it can be a surprise. The truth is you may have already sensed they felt this way. Their admittance changes a lot of things, and if you don't feel the same way, be sure not to lead them on for the sake of protecting their feelings. Honesty is always the best policy when it comes to unrequited love.

Pisces

You want and need self-respect in your relationship. The most important thing right now is to hold your head high, especially if you've allowed yourself to be treated poorly by a partner. You can hit the restart button and try again, but this time keep firm on your boundaries. It's you who will teach a person how to treat you. Be strong.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.