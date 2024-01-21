Horoscopes Are Best For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 22, 2024

Give and receive with pleasure and gratitude on January 22, 2024. Because what goes around comes around energetically. while five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — Pisces, Cancer, Aries, Leo and Taurus — there's something here for the rest of the signs, too.

Firstly, Mercury conjunct Mars in Capricorn is the primary astrological benefactor. It's urging us to tie all the loose ends before we complete a project or label an undertaking as finished. This includes both the obvious and expected and the subtextual that's also expected but never said out loud. After all, why sour a brilliant ending with feelings of dissatisfaction or anger?

Mercury and Mars square Chiron in Aries underlines this message further by reminding us that we have experienced situations of this kind in the past ourselves where we were left hanging without acknowledgment or gratitude once someone received what they needed from us. Those stories rarely have happy endings in the long run. So, it's best to stay on the good side of karma when you can.

Sun in Aquarius paves the way here by dreaming of a world that's more inclusive, regardless of where you were born, who you were born to, and how you may be different from others based on the color of your skin, language, personal identity, and more. Wouldn't you like to be part of that grand change, too? No, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 22, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 22, 2024:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Dancing & creative activities

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Sweet nothings and reckonings with the past are in store for you, Pisces. You are urged to lean into that quiet part of your soul that sings when the world around you is at peace. If that means waking up early when everyone is still asleep, then so be it. You are in for some profound revelations if you only gift yourself some time and space.

Once you do this, let your creative side take over. The level of genius that flows out of you will surprise you (or maybe it won't). Only you can decide where you want to take it next.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Dream introspection

Best time of the day: 3 am

Pay attention to your dreams, Cancer! The universe will be speaking to you through this ethereal medium and telling you what to do next to build the most beautiful future for yourself. This includes daydreams, too. So, if you find yourself drifting off in the middle of the day and then jerking awake abruptly, make sure to note down what you were dreaming of and then unravel the metaphors and symbols at leisure.

If you don't maintain a dream journal, now's a good time to start one. Who knows? You may eventually start lucid dreaming, too.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Sports & games

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Aries, trust your instincts above all else. Even if someone tries to cast doubts on your reasoning (without knowing what you're up to) or pretends that you are "impulsive," don't allow those judgments to cloud your mind and vision. North Node has got your back. You know what you are doing, even if it's mostly unconscious.

Also, if you feel called to, spend some time playing sports or team games. It will help you understand yourself better and ground your intuitive abilities through your body.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Secrets

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, never doubt your capacity and talent. The energy urges you to shine bright like a diamond (or the Sun) and not let naysayers faze you or fill your mind with doubts. You are exactly where you need to be and must continue moving forward to cross the finish line with pride and glory.

You are also urged to be careful with your secrets at this time. For now, keep it to yourself even if you have a few close confidantes. It will all make sense in the end.

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Immerse in nature

Best time of the day: 3 am

Taurus, your storytelling abilities are being highlighted, whether you are a traditional writer/storyteller or an artist who tells stories through some other ephemeral medium. Lean into this side of yourself and allow your inner genius to fly. You have the cosmic forces on your side.

Also, immersing yourself in nature will help you unlock the deepest parts of you and come up with even more intriguing ideas for your creative projects. So go for a walk in the neighborhood park or sit and listen to the birds outside your window sing. Everything will fit together like pieces of a puzzle if you let it.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.