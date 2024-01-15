Accurate Love Horoscope For January 16, 2024

You don't have to rush into things on January 16, 2024. See why, based on your love horoscope, by zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 16, 2024:

Aries

Respect isn't something you just want from your partner, it's also something you ought to demand from yourself. Saying things that are negative or put yourself down isn't a kind thing to do. Show yourself the same love you give to others. Be loving to you first.

Taurus

A long distance trip is a great way to see if you and your partner are compatible. You may find it hard not to talk deeply about a variety of subjects while on the open road. You may discover things you didn't know but needed to learn on a trip. Consider planning a few to see what happens.

Gemini

Your friends know your deepest secrets, and they also know you well. So if a friend tells you that they are unsure about your relationship choices, you may want to consider their opinion. You may not agree, but you can at least hear them out. It's wise to be open to the advice or suggestions of others even when it's not easy to do.

Cancer

Work schedules can complicate your love life when you can't find time to be together intimately. This week, try to make a way. Arrange for the baby sitter. Ask for help from family. Don't wait for it to maybe happen. Take initiative and make it work where and how you can.

Leo

Your way of looking at the world may not match each other's mindset. Opposites can and often do attract, but do they stay together? In your case, if you're able to work on understanding and finding common ground in light of your differences, the answer could be yes.

Virgo

You may have a secret love affair this week. A person whom you like and who likes you two may confide that they want to see you and get to know you better. The universe has a small window of opportunity to experience desire that may not grow deep roots. If you are interested in a short term fling, then this is the time to do it.

Libra

It's the people in a house that make it a home. If you and your partner are feeling awkward in your personal space there maybe a wedge dividing your union. It's a good idea to confront a problem head on rather than allow it to continue without saying anything at all. You can salvage your love with time that gets invested in one another. But if you invest your energy elsewhere, then that is what will grow for you.

Scorpio

Everyone is busy, Scorpio. You have to make time for your significant other. If they are special to you, then you will find new and unique ways to show them you love them. You don't have to make huge windows of time to be together; it's the little moments that count. They add up to big memories.

Sagittarius

It's never easy to talk about money with someone, and you may find your partner isn't agreeable to discuss finances. You have your way of spending and investing; they do, too. It's going to take time to be on the same page. You will want to gentle ease into merging your resources and making adjustments.

Capricorn

Family can get in the way of your relationship if you allow them to. Your partner may always feel and be an outside to family that refuses your choice of a mate. It's on you to figure out if you can handle the tension. If you need your mate to be a person who gets along with your family, this could be a dealbreaker. If you can become a person who tunes it out, you may be able to work through this problem. What matters is what works for you.

Aquarius

It's hard to rebuild trust in a person once the relationship has been violating by little lies. Even the smallest, unimportant lie is a big lie in love. They drive a wedge between your ability to trust your partner. So, if you're thinking you need to be dishonest for a reason, consider the impact of that decision if you choose to follow through.

Pisces

A friend who wants to borrow money may or may not be able to pay back. They may intend well, but if you lend it, consider it more like a gift than a loan. A friendship can easily become nothing when money gets involved and both people are unable to follow through on their promise to each other. Giving money is always high risk, but if you love your friend, you'll want to help. Know what you might be getting into first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.