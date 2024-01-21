The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign Beginning January 22

“The day you decide to do it is your lucky day.” - Japanese Proverb. You don’t have to spend your life finding luck but only decide that you already are. When you believe that you are lucky, then you move with the energy of success, which is what will attract all that you dream of. While you may have to set plans in motion or bide your time when you finally decide to act, it is also when you finally embrace the luck that has always been with you.

One of the luckiest planets in the cosmos is the Sun, ruled by the fire sign of Leo. As the Leo Full Moon rises in the week of January 22, you are gifted with a lucky lunation to help you finally find the courage to recognize that there is no time like the present moment to achieve all you have ever dreamed of.

Even if what you are dreaming of seems too big to accomplish in a single moment, you can still set the tone for what you hope to attract by taking a single step. Even one single step or small decision to do things differently or pursue something you are desire about turns the divine table of luck in your favor.

Venus, the planet that governs finances and real estate, will also be shifting into Capricorn on January 23, helping you to feel more grounded in your abundance and home life. When you can feel a sense of stability and firm footing under yourself, you are also more apt to embrace risk for more.

This can help you put plans of action into place and create a trajectory of success. With both earth and fire energy being present, you are being reminded that risk will always be a part of success, but when you have security, you also know that you cannot fail. The luck you are seeking arrives when you finally take a chance on your dreams.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign, January 22 - 28, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn ruler of your house of career

Your career or professional goals are about to take a lucky turn as Venus in Capricorn moves into your house of career in the week of January 22. Venus governs finances and real estate, so you may find that you are given a raise or bonus around this time for past efforts, especially those in which you felt like you had to set up a plan for future success.

Venus spent an extended time in Leo in 2023, which governs your sector of happiness, so this new financial bonus or promotion is also part of you doing what you love. When you love something, you automatically will be more successful at it. You may also be looking into purchasing a home or leveling up your living situation, which will be a direct correlation to the financial boost you acquire during this time.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn ruler of your sector of luck

Venus shifts into Capricorn on Tuesday, January 23, and lights up your sector of luck, which means that it’s time to open yourself up to the amazing opportunities that the universe is bringing to you. Your sector of luck also governs themes of abundance, education, travel and spirituality. With Venus in this area of your life, not only are you being urged to try something new, but it is also coming with the promise of greater financial wealth as well.

Venus in Capricorn can help you make a plan to relocate, shift to being a digital nomad or just plan that amazing trip you’ve been dreaming of. Whatever it feels like would take you out of your comfort zone around this time is precisely what you are being urged to do as you embrace the courage to trust luck is already within you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your house of agreements

The Full Moon in Leo highlights your house of agreements and communication. Take time to reflect on what was occurring within your life around the New Moon in Leo on August 16, 2023, as you may see that a certain theme or event is finally coming full circle. In this area of your life, it can be about an idea or dream you had or about an agreement that you made with another.

Embrace your inner confidence, and don’t be afraid to use your voice under the Full Moon in Leo. You may have to act with boldness or put yourself out on a limb for something that you believe in or want, but by doing so, you will also declare to the universe that you’re ready for the success you are seeking.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your sector of wealth

The Full Moon in Leo will activate your sector of wealth bringing in a positive financial boost to your life around this time. While it may connect back to the New Moon in Leo on August 16, 2023, you may also find that it’s a surprise bonus or gift as Uranus will be stationing direct soon, bringing in unexpected events. After a rather rough 2023, let this serve as confirmation for an easier year instead of overquestioning any abundance.

Take this new financial boost to your life and choose to invest it within yourself. You are still moving through positive changes as you establish a new way of living, so the most important thing you can do is honor who you’ve become because of everything you’ve experienced. Whether it’s a new item of clothing or a facial, take this monetary gift and use it to show yourself the love you deserve.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 27, Uranus direct in Taurus in your house of success

Uranus stations direct in Taurus in your house of success which will pick up the pace of change in your career and allow you to make the moves you’ve been dreaming of finally. Whether you’ve already been planning to apply to new jobs or thinking of finally declaring your major, the time has arrived to declare with confidence and certainty what you want from life.

Be mindful that Uranus direct will bring about an unexpected or surprising opportunity but trusting that whatever arises is meant for you will be imperative. Uranus in Taurus is helping you to focus on what you really want for yourself and learn to trust the universe a little bit more, as you will never have to fight tooth and nail for the fate that is already yours.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 27, Uranus direct in Taurus in your sector of travel

Sometimes the luckiest thing you can do is simply buy the ticket, book the hotel, and let your heart lead you wherever it’s meant to. This not only represents the energy of the Leo Full Moon but also the opportunities that Uranus direct in Taurus will stir up for you. While you may have found that you didn’t travel or embrace new opportunities in 2023 as you previously did, it doesn’t mean that 2024 will be like that.

It’s time to get back out into the world and start living life on your terms. Whether you’ve been dreaming of simply traveling for pleasure or doing a remote year abroad for work or school, you’ve earned the right to allow yourself to fully experience the world and the life that is destined for you. When you travel, it’s not just experiences you gain but opportunities that would otherwise have been missed.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your house of community

In a year in which there will be a strong focus on your individuality and community thanks to the Nodes of Fate in Aries and Libra, this Full Moon in Leo will inspire you to reach out to those around you. The people you choose to surround yourself with aren’t just friends or those to catch an evening drink with, but also the ones who you can support you, and help with important connections in your life.

The Full Moon in Leo in your house of community inspires you to realize how much-undeveloped potential exists within your circle of friends, colleagues or coworkers. If you’ve had an idea or dream, now is the time to start talking with others about it, get them involved, and see that it is much easier to accomplish something together than it is by yourself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your sector of professional aspirations

The Leo Full Moon echoes back to the extended phase of Venus in Leo during 2023. Venus spent most of last year in Leo, both direct and during its retrograde phase from July to November 2023. During this time, it highlighted your courage and motivation in your career and whether you are truly want it or not. Now, as the Full Moon in Leo rises, you’ll be experiencing a positive outcome or redirection because of everything you’ve laid the groundwork to achieve.

The Full Moon in Leo reflects the New Moon on August 16, 2023, in which Venus was in this fire sign as well. Think about what you began or started around this time and give yourself credit for how you have grown and matured. Use this to step into a higher role at your company or ask for the promotion you’ve come to know you deserve.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your house of abundance

Leo energy governs over your house of abundance which is also where your sense of adventure, travel and education come from as well. With Venus spending five months in this fire sign in 2023, it’s also an area of your life that you have spent a great deal of time focusing on. But now, as the Full Moon in Leo peaks, you are also able to sit back and truly reap the rewards for all your hard work and efforts.

The Full Moon in Leo will bring a positive total awareness in which you can see and now enjoy the abundance and expansive life you sought to create. While Full Moons represent endings, in this case, it’s more about finally seeing what you have been working so hard to achieve. You may also receive a unique invitation or chance to travel or invest around this time, which you should feel fully supported in securing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 27, Uranus direct in Taurus in your sector of creativity

Although you may not always be known for your creativity, you actually possess a great ability to problem solve and achieve success no matter what card you are dealt. As Uranus stations direct in Taurus in your sector of creativity, you can start seeing more ways to move in your life that will bring about joy, success, and the abundance you desire.

Uranus brings wild card moments of opportunity, so make sure you stay open to where the universe is directing you, as it may not be according to any specific plan that you’ve had. This will also help you feel that you’re not just experiencing momentary abundance or happiness but that you’re truly creating the foundation for the life that you want to live now and for years to come.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your house of intuition

Venus, the planet of love, will shift into Capricorn, your house of intuition, on Tuesday, January 23, helping you to see how this part of you can guide you toward the experiences and wealth you desire. This shift is made more impactful as Pluto has just left Capricorn after an extraordinarily long phase in this earth sign, so you may feel that you finally have the freedom to listen to your inner self and pursue what you know is meant for you.

Venus may be best known for governing matters of the heart, but it also rules over wealth and real estate, so if you’ve had a great idea for a business or a desire to move or update your existing home, then this will be the time to act. When you can learn to listen to your intuition and see that your thoughts and ideas are always working for you, you feel lucky in all you do.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your house of collaboration

Venus will shift into Capricorn on Tuesday, January 23 activating your need and desire to better collaborate with others to achieve the success you desire. You can tend to live in your little world a lot of the time, and while the ideas and inspiration you get there are of benefit, it still doesn’t mean you need to work on them alone.

When you can open yourself up to others and use the positive connections in your life, you demonstrate your growth and readiness for the next chapter of your life. Even if you primarily work alone, it doesn’t mean that the way to the top will be without help or guidance from others. When you can tap into the connections you already have in your life and are open to moving in new ways, you truly start working with the universe so you can receive all the abundance and success that is destined for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.