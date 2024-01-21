This Week's Love Horoscope For January 22 - 28, 2024

"Have enough courage to trust love one more time." - M. Angelou. Love must be both an act of courage and trust. To have both, though, means that you also need to find a balance between grounding yourself with the earth and surrendering to the risk that great love will require of you. When you can find both, not only do you create magic, but you also find that sweet and safe space of knowing you are loved and being loved.

The week of January 22 begins as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into the earth sign of Capricorn. This creates a focus on more serious committed relationships, as you're not looking for just a fun date for Friday evening, but instead a true life partner.

For existing relationships, this can be a time of immense growth and renewed commitment. Those who are newly dating may find that this transit helps bring about the kind of relationship that truly has the potential they've been looking for.

As Venus sets the stage for grounding as it moves into Capricorn, the Full Moon in Leo rises, inspiring greater courage and ferocity in going after and attaining your heart's desire. The Full Moon in the intense fire sign of Leo creates a moment of realization that nothing is coming to you unless you first pursue it.

While there is always a balance between overworking for love and simply thinking it'll eventually find you, during this lunation, you will be more inclined to embrace your inner power and truly speak and act from your heart.

The Leo Full Moon is known for bringing up dramatic declarations of love and desire, which will fuel the surprising turn of events that will take place as Uranus stations direct in Taurus. Uranus is known as the great awakener for the way that it helps to redirect your path so that you can have a better understanding of events and know that you are precisely where you are meant to be.

Use this energy to honor your logical needs in your relationship, but also remember that love isn't only logic but also desire, fire, and the excitement of having found someone you just don't want to live without.

Important Dates For January 22 - 28, 2024

Tuesday, January 23

Venus shifts into Capricorn and brings greater stability into your romantic relationships. Venus governs matters of the heart, and in Capricorn, your desire for love and affection becomes more grounded and stable. Venus in Capricorn looks for loyalty and for acts of service to feel most loved. Conversations about the plans of your relationship become important, as well as truly creating a foundation for success in whatever way you define that in your connection.

If you are looking to reconnect with an existing partner or find a new committed relationship, Venus in Capricorn can help you become more serious and committed to what it is you want. This will create less desire for flings or romantic affairs and instead will push you toward finding a love that you can continue to grow with.

Thursday, January 25

The Full Moon in Leo rises as a reminder to embrace the courage to pursue what and who you desire. A Full Moon is a time of completion and a cycle ending. This particular Leo lunar cycle began on August 16, 2023, so you can reflect on that time and what has occurred since to help see what may arise with this Full Moon. With there being so many dramatic endings occurring both in astrology and in your life at this time, it's important to remember that it doesn't mean a break-up is in store, but instead a new moment of growth to help usher you into a new way of loving one another.

The zodiac sign of Leo represents the Sun in all of its fierce boldness, so the Moon tends to be less comfortable here, yet it's still one that has a profound effect on you and your relationship. More than any other sign, Leo represents the desire and need to follow your heart, even if it's against all obstacles. As it does, it helps you understand why courage truly is necessary for manifesting the desires of your heart.

Saturday, January 27

Uranus stations direct in Taurus, creating a powerful window until April 1 to embrace changes and start working on creating a new chapter in your life. Uranus represents the sudden and often surprising events that occur within your life, helping to redirect your path or bring greater clarity. Known as the planet of shock and awe, it helps bring about divine events in your life so that you can embrace the process of change and transformation.

As Uranus stations direct in Taurus, themes and situations in your life begin to pick up and begin a period in which all major planets are direct. When all planets are direct, you are being encouraged to take advantage of this energy and make plans, initiate new ideas, and work toward creating the life and relationship you desire because it means the universe is truly on your side.

This week's love horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your house of marriage

The Full Moon in Leo will rise in your house of marriage and romantic commitment, giving you a much-needed dose of love and confirmation for your feelings. The Full Moon tends to bring events to a point of fruition, so it may be wise to reflect on the New Moon in Leo on August 16, 2023, to gain a better understanding of what is preparing to come full circle for you.

Although an engagement or wedding isn't out of the question around this time, it may also be about a more serious or committed offer that will lead to greater happiness and joy in your life. Leo energy governs your desires and your pleasures, so trust in whatever arises being a part of the romantic relationship you've been dreaming of.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your sector of home and family

The Full Moon in Leo will rise in your home and family sector on Thursday, January 25, giving you a moment of deep reflection and awareness about your growth. This may tie into plans you've had to relocate, upgrade or start your own family. If it doesn't feel like anything within those themes will arise, then perhaps this is your time to dive deeper into your healing or reconnect with distant relatives to create more of that family bond you are seeking.

During the Full Moon in Leo, you are first being urged to return home to yourself and what it means to be at home within your life and relationship. You may find yourself slowing down around this time, practicing more self-care or wanting to stay at home more. Trust that even if it's just planning a romantic night with your partner, it will be just the thing you and your relationship need.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your house of intimacy

Venus will shift into Capricorn on Tuesday, January 23, highlighting your house of intimacy. In this space, the idea of life partners is heavily emphasized as you are encouraged to heal any recent breaks and reconnect with the person who has always been there for you. Venus is the planet of love and so here, it can help you look at everything with a softer eye and find forgiveness more easily.

As you prepare to shift your life in unimaginable ways in 2024, don't underestimate the importance of your connection or in creating deep moments of quality time with your partner. When you can see that the energy you put into your relationship is what you are investing in, then you can also fully understand the impact your relationship has on the choices you make in your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your sector of romance

Everything is about to improve, which is also precisely what you've been hoping for. Venus, the delicious planet of love and relationships, shifts into Capricorn ruler of your romantic sector on Tuesday, January 23. Now that Pluto has moved into Aquarius, inspiring transformation and greater intimacy, you are in the place to open your heart to love once again.

It can be hard to trust in love, especially after having your heart broken. Regardless of whether you've found yourself newly single or trying to reconnect with an existing partner, you will have to choose courage and believe in love again. Although whatever you've recently been through may still feel quite fresh, the tides have turned, dear Cancer, so it's time to let your heart believe in matters of the heart genuinely improving.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your house of healthy connections

Venus will shift into Capricorn on Tuesday, January 23, helping you to focus on what you need to do for yourself so that you can show up as your healthiest self. Venus is the planet of love, and Capricorn helps you learn to take better care of yourself so that you can create the healthy relationship that you desire. You may also find that because of changing your routines or schedule, you also end up meeting someone new who reignites the fire of love within you.

As Venus shifts into Capricorn, take a moment to reflect on what you need to feel your best. Whether it is incorporating greater downtime, meditation, or focusing on your mental health, now is the time to start putting changes into place so that you can approach love in the way that you know you can. When you start having a healthy relationship with yourself, it also becomes that much easier to build one with another as well.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your sector of joy

Venus will shift into Capricorn on Tuesday, January 23, lighting up your sector of joy and bringing a lighter energy into your romantic life. While Capricorn is known for being a grounded earth sign, in this area of your life, it lets you focus and prioritize more aspects of life that bring you happiness and joy. Regardless of where you are at with your romantic goals at this point in 2024, take time to do what makes you happy, especially if it can be done together.

Capricorn energy also governs family and children, so if you have been wanting to start a family, you may have greater success around this time. Of course, if you aren't, then it's important to be mindful of that as well. Ultimately, Venus in Capricorn will help you choose joy and remind you why you fell in love with your partner in the first place.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your house of healing

Capricorn energy governs your sector of healing, which also includes those aspects of your childhood or generational wounds that you may still be working through. With the Nodes of Fate currently in your zodiac sign and Aries through 2025, you can feel confident that you will not only heal in all the ways you desire but also finally have the love you've been dreaming of.

Venus in Capricorn can help you not only focus on matters of romantic healing to attract or build the relationship you seek, but it can also help encourage a greater sense of domestic intimacy as well. You can use this time to broach subjects like moving in together or having a drawer at one another's home. This can help you realize that when you heal yourself, you also create a healthier home for love to grow.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 27, Uranus direct in Taurus in your sector of relationships

You may have not been focused on love or relationships recently, but all of that is about to change as Uranus stations direct in Taurus. Taurus energy rules over your romantic relationships and love, and with Uranus being known as the great awakener, you can believe that any stagnancy you've felt recently will finally lift. You are ready to fall in love again, whether with life, a new partner or someone from your past, but to do that, you must let the universe direct this next chapter.

Uranus is known as the great awakener because it often brings unexpected and surprising events into your life that help you align closer with your fate. As you embrace the energy of Uranus stationing direct in Taurus, try to be open to things going differently than you had imagined, and be ready for the surprise of your life, as the love that's meant for you is also the one you rarely see coming.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, January 23, Venus in Capricorn in your house of value

While Pluto was in Capricorn, you went through a deep dive into learning what it is you were worth and what you deserve from love. Now that Pluto has shifted into Aquarius, you are feeling greater freedom and autonomy in being able to express your needs truly and actually hold out for what it is you really want. Now, as Venus shifts into Capricorn on January 23, you will be able to make the most of your work as you finally choose the love you deserve.

Venus, the planet of love in Capricorn, brings the ability to revel in how much has changed within your life and how you see love. You will not only be feeling a greater sense of self-love, but you will also be able to confidently know what you deserve from a relationship, which may spur some important conversations with you and your partner. In a year that holds the promise of commitment and marriage, remember the highest act of love is simply speaking your truth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your sector of transformation

The Full Moon in Leo will rise in your sector of transformation, helping you to embrace all that you and your partner have moved through recently. With Pluto finally having moved out of your sign, you are now in the place to live from a more authentic place within yourself. Don't worry about things going back to how they were or becoming more challenging again, as you truly are now in a phase of life that is marked not only by ease but also by love.

Leo energy helps encourage changes that promote greater intimacy and connection in your relationship, so be open to conversations with your partner as well as how you both are going to continue to grow together. As you embark on this new chapter of your life, remember that being yourself is the only thing you ever must do to be loved in all the ways you've ever needed.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 25, Full Moon in Leo in your house of love

As the Full Moon in Leo rises in your house of love, you are set for an amazing week of affection and connection. This part of your life went through an immense growth phase in 2023 as Venus moved through Leo for five months, which means this lunation may bring something to the point of fruition where you can finally feel like the struggles or challenges of the past are finally behind you.

With Pluto now in your sign, creating magnetic energy around you, love and relationships will seem easier, especially as you remember to speak your truth and stay in your authenticity. This will allow you to make full use of the Full Moon in Leo, which may even bring a surprise commitment or turnaround in your relationship. Although it may come as a surprise, try to see it as finally receiving the very thing you've been trying to manifest in your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 27, Uranus direct in Taurus in your house of conversations

Uranus will station direct in Taurus highlighting your house of conversations and bringing you to a pivotal moment in your romantic life. While it's not negative to take yourself out of the romantic game at times, you are a natural lover and have been missing this aspect from your life. As Uranus stations direct, there are likely to be unexpected conversations arising about the future of your relationship or even a surprise declaration.

It's important to be able to remain open and not let that fear of being hurt push away any new opportunities for love or a deeper connection. The thing is, too, as much as you may have needed this break from the romantic game, true love won't feel like a game at all. Trust your healing process, and let yourself believe in love, especially when the person approaching you is trying to express exactly how much you mean to them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.