One card tarot reading for all zodiac signs on January 10, 2024, is here during the Sun and Moon in Capricorn.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

It's been a minute since you felt like things were going your way, but lo an behold, Aries, one small turn of the page and you suddenly find your lot in life improving. This is the news you needed. You always believed things would turn out better, but the light at the end of the tunnel never shined. Now here it is, flashing its brilliance in your direction. You can see it, and it means things are looking up!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Just stop. You may believe you should be the center of attention, but there are times when you have to take a back burner and get in line. There are many reasons why you're not going to hear the accolades you wanted to here. The universe could be testing your patience. It could be you have a lesson to learn. Whatever the reason is, think of others today, not only yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Plan for the worst, hope for the best. You don't want anything bad to happen to anyone, which is why you're taking all precautions right now. If you anticipate the worst-case scenario you won't be caught off-guard. You'll find it much easier for you to handle problems when they arise, which is smart ... if you do say so yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

If you've done something you aren't proud of, it may be best to admit your mistake and come clean. It's hard to hide behind a lie. Most eventually come out in the open, and then there's no redeeming yourself. But, if you say what you need to say and disclose the situation openly people may start to trust you one more time. Admit what needs to be admitted, and then deal with the consequences head one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Is your boss or coworker acting angrily. They may have a lot going on beyond what you know right now. Dealing with a person who easily flys off the handle or loses their cool is stress. Self-care is needed, and if you desire some space from the problem, talk abut it to see that you can get it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have grown leap and bounds due to all your experiences. Last year was a major growth cycle for you. This year you will finally be able to push to a new level in your life. You don't have to try too hard or pretend to be someone that you're not. You just need to be kind-hearted and empathetic. Amazing things happen when you are sweet to the people around you, and even to strangers who don't know you so well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

If you've never started your own business, this tarot card is a sign that you have what it takes to begin to establish one of your own. You will want to work on a calmer demeanor. You want to have a level head, and remain calm. Don't allow small things to push your buttons. The les reactive you are, the better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Not all things need to remain in your life. When you are wanting to get to a certain level it requires saying no to a lot of things you used to say yes to. You may be saying no to going out with certain friends or doing activities that no longer feel right for you. It's always smart to reconsider your priorities when you enter a new life phase. Today may be the time that you decide to look at what you're doing and ask yourself why.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

So confusing! You may not understand what is happening or why things can't improve you are being as patient as possible. You have been thinking for a long time that you may lose your cool, but somewhere, somehow you always find a way to reconnect with your center of calm. And, this is good for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're one of those people who are bound for success. People see you working like no one else. You're serious and meticulous. You actually care! All these incredible traits add up to one thing, and that is you are going places. it may take time, but you're doing what you need to do to get where you want to go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Who needs love? Lately you prefer to focus on the tangibles of life. You want money. It's more predictable than a relationship. While this may come across as cold to others, you're disinterested in people pleasing. you know what you want and need, and it's not the feels. No way!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

A traitor! You have this one friend who is going to stop at nothing to get her way. She's hiding behind a cloak of friendship, but her intentions are impure and self serving. You may not see it clearly right now because you give people the benefit of the doubt. But open your eyes, Pisces. the selfishness is plain as day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.