Love Horoscope For January 4, 2024

Love horoscopes are here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting January 4, 2024. Here's what to expect in relationships and romance.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, January 04, 2024:

Aries

Viva la romance, Aries. With the Moon in loving Libra, you're ready to experience all the good stuff that comes from a loving relationship. Today is the perfect day for a candlelight dinner with golden oldies playing in the background.

Since Libra represents balance, you may want to double-check your calendar to ensure that a date night is on the books each week of the month. With Valentine's Day around the corner, set your dinner reservations. If you're single, create your Galentine invites on Canva or BeFunky and send them out to your other single friends. You can take your time to plan and have something good to look forward to next month.

Taurus

You are a creature of habit, Taurus, and this is one of the many things that come with loving you. As a Taurus, your earthy nature longs for those things that are predictable. You want to know what's coming, when and how, and what time you need to be there.

With the Moon in Libra, you're eager to set this week's pace in a way that you feel works for you and your partner. It's not a big goal but a need, so if it is to be, it's up to you. What do you need and when, Taurus? Make a plan and set it in stone.

Gemini

You are a romantic at heart, but that does not mean you aren't a person who needs personal space. With the Moon in Libra on this day, you require a bit of both.

Set your schedule early on so that your significant other isn't caught off guard when you fall off the grid or turn on your airplane mode. You may be just napping, but it's a good day for communicating ahead of time and not allowing the monster of assumption to show its ugly head when you don't need it to.

Cancer

You love it when you are home, Cancer. It's a comfortable vibe you're going for, and with the Moon in Libra, you feel like simplicity is attainable. You are going to go for it with all your heart. On days like this one, it's best to keep the day filled with easy-to-do things that are light and not so cumbersome.

Perhaps a crockpot dinner or picking up something from your favorite Chinese restaurant will do. You may want to cozy up on the couch snuggled up to your favorite person, and watch reruns of shows you enjoy. Don't let the stress of life get in between you and enjoying some love.

Leo

What is it about tough conversations that make people cringe in fear? On days like this one, you're ready to talk openly about the future with your partner. During the Moon in Libra, it's easier to pause and put things into perspective.

With your ego set aside along with your pride, all topics can be put on the table so you can talk about what you need, what each of you wants and how to find your way to the relationship you two are capable of having.

Virgo

Blending families, finances and routines is not easy, so when the Moon is in Libra, it may feel like a prime time to try and tackle these essential areas of your life.

The cool nature of Libra's air energy provides distance from the subject so you don't take opinions personally. Write down your personal goals and objectives so that you can have a fair assessment of what you're aiming for and what areas to focus on first.

Libra

Maybe you don't think self-love is really all it's cracked up to be. You might even think that you can deeply love another person when not liking yourself. But self-love is the main theme when the Moon is in your zodiac sign.

Moon days are designed to help you feel your emotions. So, take care of yourself. Do things that you would want someone to do for you. Cook a meal. Go for a long walk. Schedule a mini massage or enjoy an at-home facial at the end of the day. Use this time for you.

Scorpio

It's strange when you can be in love with someone one moment and then out of love with them the next. You may find that the complexities of love are easy to recognize during the Moon in Libra.

If you need to make an important decision about your love life, this is the time to chart your options out. You can write a pros and cons list or consider carefully what is fair for you and unfair for others if you get your way. Stepping outside of your emotions can help you to think clearly and make sensible decisions for your relationship.

Sagittarius

What would the world be like if you did not have friends? The Moon in your solar house of networks makes this day perfect for navigating your social life, even if you're not in a sociable mood.

Being social can help take pressure off of your mate to be all things to you at all times. As you go out and have fun with friends, you realize new things about yourself you didn't realize before. The newness provides you with a depth that your mate will find attractive and alluring.

Capricorn

Hold yourself in high regard, Capricorn. You are ready to embrace all the good things a relationship has to offer, and because of this, you feel ready to go public with your love life.

Posting an update to your social media about your relationship status is a great use of the Moon in Libra. You feel uplifted and noticed by your partner. This is a great time to order any cute little engraved items you'd like to gift your partner over the Valentine's Day holiday.

Aquarius

Do you understand love? You may feel like you do, but there are so many ways that love can be expressed. If you've felt over your head about relationships, the Moon in Libra may tilt your emotional scales and lead you to see that love is something to study.

You can read up on the psychology of romance or find out about how to be a better partner through thought leader podcasts, blogs or watching documentaries about love and romance. You can work on trust issues and get to the heart of your own fears so that you are more vulnerable and open.

Pisces

Secrets are sometimes best when kept away from your significant other. Thinking about catching a new potential partner up with all your past life experiences?

This Moon in Libra emphasizes a quieter approach to the past. Let someone get to know you for who you are now first, and as time deems appropriate, do your tell-all later. You may change your mind or realize the past wasn't as relevant as you thought it would be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.