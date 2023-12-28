Love Horoscope For December 29, 2023 — Venus Enters Sagittarius

Your love horoscope for December 29, 2023 is here with advice for your relationship, during Venus entering Sagittarius.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 29, 2023:

Aries

Can we just be friends? This is a hard one because chances are you still care deeply for your significant other. You may accept the proposal of just being friends, during Venus entering Sagittarius. Your reaction will be to travel, discover your inner self, and aim to self-improve by going back to college or trying something new.

Taurus

The secret is that you really want and need your space. In your heart, you know that there are still a few puzzle pieces left untapped. You want to explore your inner thought life or your psychic intuition. Venus entering Sagittarius provides you the freedom to search your heart and truly discover what it is that you want.

Gemini

Are you the one? You may find yourself curious about a particular person and the potential for a loving relationship. With Venus, the planet of love and beauty, entering your commitment sector, you may feel the call to get engaged or run off and elope. Love is a wonderful thing, and right now, you're going to see it as all sunshine and rainbows.

Cancer

It's all about remaining in the moment. During Venus entering Sagittarius, open your life as if you're receiving a precious gift. You can slowly disconnect form the day-to-day routines that bond you to someone, if you feel that the relationship has turned toxic. You can also establish a new loving routine for the sake of your own happiness.

Leo

Smile, Leo. Your heart is where it needs to be. Venus entering Sagittarius, brings attention to your passionate side. You are ready for romantic dates and time spent with your partner doing things that lovers do. You want all the sweet and tender moments, and you're committed to making them happen with the right person by your side.

Virgo

Why put off for tomorrow when you can spend time with someone you love today? Venus entering Sagittarius brings out your desire to take authority over matters. You may be playing the role of parent or caretaker in your partner's life. Is that really how you'd like to be? Pay close attention to their body language and cues. Read to the room to know how you're being received.

Libra

It's always so nice when you can be the reason someone has smiled. During today's Venus entering Sagittarius, you are funny, light-hearted and full of wit. Your charm draws people closer to you, and when someone needs a shoulder to be there for them, people can call on you.

Scorpio

Don't work harder on your job than you do your existing relationship. You have so much going for you in romance that you will miss any possibility of a true connection. Dedicate some of the same resolve, time and energy toward your mate for a few weeks. Give it time to watch your connection improve.

Sagittarius

It's all about you, Sagittarius, because the planet of love and beauty has arrived in your sign.

Venus entering your sign, Sagittarius, brings out your strong desire to be loved. People find you a bit more attractive. You may capture many hearts and draw lot of attention your way. Thanks, Venus!)

Capricorn

What does a particular relationship cost you emotionally. With Venus entering Sagittarius, it's time to clean house and remove barriers to love. If you have a relationship that you know may compromise your integrity, slowly phase yourself out. If you do things you sense would hurt your significant other, it's time for you to think about the long-term game plan. Maybe that situation can stop sooner than later.

Aquarius

Friends, especially close ones, Venus entering Sagittarius are a type of mirror for you and to you. When you see something in your friend, chances are, you have that same personality trait. This is why you meet certain people in your life. They are there to heal you to rebuild future relationships.

Pisces

You can be so inspiring, Pisces. So when Venus enters Sagittarius, you feel optimistic, light-hearted, and perhaps you sense your own ability to heal others. The skill is one you need today to help a person you love get through a tough time. It's your relationship that heals because you've earned trust and are able to love them where they are at.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.