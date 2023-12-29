The love horoscope for December 30, 2023 brings the most romantic energy into our lives, thanks to Jupiter, the Sun, Moon and Venus.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 30, 2023:

Aries

Romance can be an iffy thing, Aries. What you're really looking for is true, unconditional love. During the Leo Moon, your pride can get in the way of receiving what you desire. There will be tests of love. Be aware; you can endure.

Taurus

Home may be where the heart is, but during the Leo Moon square Uranus transit, you are inclined to put yourself first. Be careful not to do this because you have felt slighted after keeping things to yourself. Take responsibility for your feelings, and try to be the bigger person when you can in the relationship.

Gemini

Be brave, Gemini. Ending a toxic relationship is never easy to do, so when you find yourself ready to say goodbye, you may second-guess yourself. Write down a list of all your reasons why. Stay true to the reality of your relationship, and try not to fall into old patterns that got you here in the first place.

Cancer

Friends can see your value, and your family may as well, but if you don't see it for yourself, you may fall for people who aren't right for you. Moon square Uranus transit is a call to not settle for less in your love life. You can choose to use moments of loneliness to build your life in a way that can attract to you the love that you have always wanted.

Leo

You can lay your guard down for love, but that does not mean you have to allow yourself to feel less than you truly are. The Moon square Uranus transit is a reminder to hold your head up high during the good and the not-so-great times. This is a time to grow into the type of mate you know you can be. You've got this, Leo.

Virgo

You can't make someone into who you want them to be once they've decided they're not willing to change. Withdrawing your love, doing things like no contact, and talking to a therapist may all seem like good choices, but be willing to accept the fact your significant other has decided they've done all they can do in this relationship. You will need to accept that truth for what it is.

Libra

Your greatest secret keepers are your friends. When you meet someone new, you might want to catch them up on all your stories in hopes they will understand and love you better. But, the rules of friendship apply to new love as well. You have to grow together slowly with time.

Scorpio

As tempting as it may be, keep your relationship private today. You may want to brag or open up about your relationship with coworkers, but it's better to keep your personal life separate from your professional life. Gossip can happen in the workplace, and it'll be difficult to take back what's been said.

Sagittarius

This is a good time to pursue marital counseling if you are going through a tough time in your relationship. If you can't afford to hire someone professionally, consider getting a book that you can work on with your partner, such as The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman. Or look into other forms of couples counseling available in your area for free.

Capricorn

It's the little things that bring joy into your relationship. Today, giving makes you feel good. You embody a generous partner and lead in the expression of love in your relationship. It can be a really romantic day for you.

Aquarius

It's not hard to decide if you want to make a house a home. Even if you're single, you can do little things that create a warm and welcoming environment. You can start with something small like cooking and inviting a friend over. If you prefer to eat alone, take fancy photos and post them on your Instagram to show off your domesticated skills to the world.

Pisces

Write down your hopes for love in a journal. It's a lot easier to share your dreams in silence as you try to figure out what you want and what you don't want from a relationship partner. You may find it easy to make a list of your ideal traits in a mate and later, take things a little further and write an intention for your dream life from the home you want to the children you would like to have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.