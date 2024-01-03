Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 4, 2024

A Quarter Moon in Libra brings certain things to a full stop for a few zodiac signs.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Magician
You have so many wonderful talents and traits. You can become too busy to use many of them, but that is what the word 'no' is for.
Today focus on the opportunities you want to do. Make sure they align with your overall objectives. Instead of being busy, aim to be productive and intentional. You'll soon discover your talents take you far.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: King of Wands
It's not enough to make plenty of money because what's money without joy? You want to be in a world where you feel good about your life. You want to exist in a place where you feel satisfied about your choices and that you are respected, cared for and esteemed.
This tarot card is a sign to aim high and not lower your standards. If you have reached success in your career, you can also do it in other ways — just don't give up on yourself.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed
You can't really expect much from a person who is constantly trying to get their own way. Even when they are kind to you, it's motive-driven. Their kindness is a tool for personal gain, and you are here seeing their actions for what it's worth. It's almost laughable at this point.
You've come so far, and you are much smarter than they think. This is the reason why you won't fall prey to someone's trickery. You are ahead of the game, and today you'll find solace in knowing that even if the carrot gets dangled in front of your nose, you're not going to try and get it. You're immovable. It's your terms or nothing.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
Brainstorm. You can figure out a way to do what you want if you set a plan in place. Why leave things to chance when what you want is within reach?
Break things down into steps. Know what you need to do once you've completed a few goals. Figuring something out as you go leaves too much to chance. Planning can help you succeed.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
You have so much love to give, and under the right circumstances, can you see yourself helping others? Of course, you can. So, why not take time this month to work on obstacles in your life?
These problems may appear bigger than they truly are. You can be more helpful to the world around you if you have more time on your hands to participate in a charity you support. This week, dedicate yourself to making it happen.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Page of Swords
Someone could be talking from both sides of their mouth, Virgo. You feel like they are telling you one thing when in reality, they mean another. It's hard to know what to think when you can't get a straight answer.
That's why you need to focus on the cold, hard facts. Instead of assuming a person means what they say, see what they do. Pay attention to their actions, and make your decisions from there.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Who is a moody person? Normally, you would say, not you, but today may be a bit different. Call it the start of a new year or the middle of the week. You aren't going to feel like your usual, jovial self.
Instead, you may feel slightly overworked and overtired even if you've not done much. Be patient with yourself. These are most definitely trying times, but tomorrow is coming soon!
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Sun
Have fun. They say if you do what you love to do you'll never have to work a day in your life. It's hard to imagine the work that you gain through play, but let's try it. Find a hobby you enjoy that could become something more.
Turn to a childhood pleasure that could later become a lucrative side gig. Whatever you decide to work on this week, aim for happiness. You never know how incredibly motivated you will feel until you do a task you can't put down because it's a lot of fun.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed
Real love is hard to come by, and when you finally experience it, you know what you are dealing with. You may find it difficult to say goodbye to someone you care for right now. It's impossible to pretend that your feelings don't exist.
Your heart is telling you daily how much this person means to you. This relationship may not be an easy one to navigate, but if you and your significant other put your heads together, you can overcome all odds. Love is worth the fight.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Life moves quickly, but you're only human, Capricorn. Some changes you hoped for; others you did not anticipate, and yet, here you are attempting to make the most out of each situation.
What you need is a little bit of space to process what's happening in your world right now. Give yourself time to be still and feel all your complicated emotions. Before you know it, you'll reach the sweet surrender of acceptance — peace and spiritual depth.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
Good friends are there for you when you feel alone in the world. You have someone in your corner, a real person who feels what you're going through and knows what to say.
You may not want to admit that you need to have a person in your life, but you do. It's an advantage to being surrounded by friends. Friends are the backbone to your growth.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed
The world needs people like you to do good things for others. You're a giver and it's through your acts of kindness that people feel loved.
You may not have a lot to give, but you can start small and build yourself up to a larger degree. Don't feel like you need to start helping others with more than what you have now. You'll always stay on the sidelines. Start now, even if it's starting small.
