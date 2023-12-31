Horoscope For January 1, 2024 — Mercury Retrograde Ends

We get our mental wherewithal back once Mercury retrograde ends. With the Moon in Virgo and the Sun in Capricorn, the new year is looking great for each zodiac sign and their horoscopes on January 1, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 01, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mental clarity returns, Aries. Mercury retrograde ends in your solar house of higher thinking, which is perfect for the new year and setting resolutions that you can stick to. With the Mars Mercury transit taking place this month, you are motivated and driven to hit big goals. Set aside some time this week to strategize a game plan and write it down to make it real for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Live life with your hands open, Taurus. You're going to receive the results of your hard work. Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of shared resources. This is a wonderful moment for your financial life. Financial benefits and wealth from others can flow in your direction. You may find that it's easier to get repayments for loans made or get approved for loans from banks and lending institutions. If you believe you're entitled to more money at work, you may decide to talk to your boss for a raise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

An end to your concerns is coming, Gemini and goodness takes place in your current relationships. Mercury retrograde ends, and this brings new life into your commitments with others, especially if you're married or dating someone seriously. During Mercury rx, thinking errors may have taken place. You may have found it harder to be on the same page with your significant other. This is the time to plan out a few dates so you can rebuild a bond and have important conversations. Capture the moment, Gemini. This is a sweet day for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Set a clear goal, Cancer. This is the perfect time to really focus on what you want out of life. Now that Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of routines, you don't have to go it alone either. You can collaborate with others who are looking to accomplish their dreams now that 2024 is here. This is a wonderful time to start tapping into the rhythms of life so that your dreams manifest organically.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pull out the artistic things you love to do and dust off the paintbrushes or colored pencils, this is the time to make beauty a part of your daily life. Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of creativity, so why not pull up a journal prompt to challenge your inner writer? Watch a few videos of Bob Ross to inspire you to view the world as a wonderful canvas worthy of adding your own personalized imprint via art, music or some other creative medium that attracts you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be available to the people in your life who mean the most to you. With Mercury retrograde ending in your sector of home and family, now is a great time to make relationships a priority. Consider purchasing seasonal tickets to something you can all do together as a unit. Decide on a single night to enjoy tacos and board games or to binge-watch your favorite shows. Whatever you decide to do, take the lead in inspiring fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be transparent with your emotions, Libra, and use that insight to speak clearly to the people you desire to keep close to. Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of communication, you can work out any insecurities. Sometimes during Mercury rx season, communication seems unclear. Plans can be incomplete, but now you can put together the details and plan for the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Address your weakest financial spots, Scorpio. Mercury is now direct in your money house, and this can feel like good news for you. You may get the green light on delayed projects that were set to go last year but fell flat. You may also figure out the gaps in your income and create work that will give you a chance to make improvements. The areas of your life that hurt your pocketbook may appear less insurmountable. One tip for this week is to create a type of spreadsheet so that you have your incoming and outgoing monies in one place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of personal development. During Mercury rx you may have become aware of a few things that you needed to work on emotionally, professionally, financially, and mentally. Use that insight to propel yourself into action especially now that Mercury stations direct in your personal value sector. This month can begin with self-love, self-discipline and learning how to improve your mindset. Read good books, or listen to audiobooks about leadership and courage to help you start this week on the right foot.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Create good spiritual habits, Capricorn. Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of spirituality so that the inner voice you felt was gone can return. You may find it easier to tap into a spiritual community or participate in little rituals that ground you. Sign up for a yoga class or start journaling. Make a habit of praying each night. Light the candle of your soul and watch it brighten for the world to see.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's never too late to reconnect with old colleagues that you used to work with, especially with the internet. Now that Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of business networks, you can start to see the value in 'who you know' not just what you know. Consider looking at the benefits of using LinkedIn. Watch videos that reveal how to use it in a way that helps you find clients or learn about trends in your line of work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a wealth of knowledge, Pisces, and whatever it is that you do for a living, your expertise can be used to help others. Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of career and social status, so all the inner thoughts you have about your work life can be expressed in productive and helpful ways. Consider starting a TikTok this week or look into blogging about a topic you feel passionate about. Who knows? You may have fun!

