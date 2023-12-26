Horoscope For December 27, 2023, May Bring A Sudden Event

The horoscope for December 27, 2023 is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs. The Moon will be in Cancer, and it will speak to Uranus, the planet of unpredictability. The Sun will be in Capricorn. Here's what's in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to rest your personal values. With the Moon sextile Uranus transit after yesterday's Full Moon, you're ready to release things you no longer need in order to embrace the new. This takes time, and there are a few changes you need to make, specifically in your home, in oder for those matters to come into play.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're in a quiet, reflective mood. During the Moon sextile Uranus transit you're learning to navigate personal changes. As the new year approaches, you're ready to embrace change. You're aiming to become better, stronger and even more resilient.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to put things into perspective including setting your priorities in the right order. Setting priorities can include ending things that you once valued in your life, but overshadow others that are more important now. This time of year can mark a season of change where you radically commit to a new you and a new future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

One thing the Cancer Moon can do for you is give you a sense of perspective, and when it harmonizes with zany Uranus, you see things in a new light. You may decide to end a personal goal because of some sort of incompatibility with your entire routine. Or you may find that the partner you picked to complete this goal with you isn't able to follow through on their end of the promise. Either way, you are going through some changes, Cancer, and you will figure it out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some coworking relationships aren't as healthy as you'd like for them to be. You may try your hardest to smooth things over, and yet find that the situation remains the same. The Moon sextile Uranus transit brings changes to your social status at work where you can create the space you need to avoid conflict. It can require a mental adjustment for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ending a friendship you had high hopes for can be challenging, but this is merely a stepping stone to a new journey in your life. Let this moment give you permission to learn something new. You may find out you enjoy hiking or painting. A hobby can be the ticket to your future happiness, so test the waters to see what captures your attention the most.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Did you take on more than you had expected? You may discover that the job or task you volunteered for has more to it than you knew. This could be the beginning of a hard no for the future. You may feel a huge sense of relief once you allow the task to be passed on to someone new. Whew.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Relationships can come up with it's own set of needs, and sometimes those needs are in direct conflict with school or other academics or other work requirements you want to pursue. If you have to delay returning back to college to handle a personal family matter, this is a great time to submit a letter to inform your counselor you need a leave of absence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes the need to unveil a part of yourself feels important to the health of a relationship. And, today you may be ready to bare it all for the sake of transparency. There can be so many layers to unfold that your significant other may not know how to process it all. Is it really necessary to bring the bones out of the closet fo the sake of love? Consider the decision carefully. Once they are out, they are much harder to put back in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You didn't know you'd feel a certain way until a new person entered your life. You may find that your heart becomes displaced and you aren't able to stay where you are. A new interest can spark all sorts of doubts, and it can be a time where you have to change your mind about being all in, even when you fully inteded to do so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your eye is on health and wellness, especially now that the new year is coming around the corner. The Moon sextile Uranus transit can have you open to try new things from a professional angle. Perhaps you'll find a fitness coach or choose to work out in a gym instead of at home. The opportunities can be endless and this is your time to move forward with great success.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You never know someone, until you know someone, and sometimes they help you to know yourself. During the Moon sextile Uranus transit, you may decide it's time to respectfully let a person go. This could be a result of discovering a new piece of information. Today, talk things through. Maybe it's time to give each other space to work on your individual needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.