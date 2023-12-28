Horoscope For December 29, 2023 — Venus Leaves Scorpio

Venus will leave the zodiac sign of Scorpio on December 29, 2023 and enter Sagittarius. The Moon is in Leo while the Sun is in Capricorn. Here's what is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology starting Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's good to have a clean slate, Aries. You're ready to let it all hang out once Venus harmonizes with Pluto before leaving Scorpio. Pluto pushes you to recognize some things within yourself that need to change. You may hold fast to certain traits that will always remain the same. With the Sun in your sector of work and career, set goals that seem lofty. You're more apt to reach them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could change your mind. Sometimes you can believe so firmly in something that it causes you to remain steadfast in your decision making. However, this time around, when Venus's conversation with Pluto emphasizes growth in your intimate partnership. You may have been blinded by something previously but now you see the light.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Having all your cards out on the table can leave you feeling vulnerable and naked inside. However, you are able to address negative problems this way. It's best to be honest and bold about your truth this week. You will want to aim for the highest form of integrity so that your confidence grows by leaps and bounds.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money can't buy you love, but it can help you to afford the activities in your life that do buy happiness. During the week where Venus is in harmony with Pluto, you may notice areas of life where you have more than what you need. Instead of keeping things to yourself, you can donate items and help people who are less fortunate.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can be a hero in someone's life, Leo. By taking the lead in a tough situation, you demonstrate leadership that people will want to follow. During the Venus sextile Pluto transit, you may notice changes taking place in house and. home. If you're looking for a new place to move into, you may find it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Take care, Virgo. Today, you may experience a surge of excitement waking you up from your sleepy start to the day. Venus sextile Pluto before leaving Scorpio opens conversations about contracts, deals, and money. If you're preparing for a job offer or to accept an offer, tell them that the sky is the limit on your earning potential. If possible, don't accept less than what you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Count your blessings, Libra. Today is a great day for taking stock of all the good things you have in your life. When Venus in harmony to Pluto, you may anticipate even more coming your way. You may experience deep appreciation for the little things in life that count, and there are so many more to come.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's always good to do a personal inventory, Scorpio. During today's last day of Venus in your sign, you may experience a sense of urgency about getting a project done. Don't put things off for tomorrow what you can do today. Stay true to your objectives, and you will get there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sudden changes in your life can be anticipated especially during Venus sextile Pluto. These two planetary energies urges you to take a leap of faith and do something that intimidates you. You may find it difficult to trust that your intuition but let fear go. Great things are in store for you in relationships, personally and monetarily because Venus is entering your sign today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friendships change. You may find yourself redefining the meaning of friendship. With Venus speaking to Pluto, you could experience a strengthening of your relationship bond through tough times. The friends who are able to be there through life's challenges are the ones who grow the most.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Something good could be coming your way, especially at work. You may receive a bonus or a pay raise. If you've been hoping to get a little more money from an employment situation, approach the topic with and open mind. Be prepared to negotiate your terms.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're ready to go off on an adventure, and when the planets Venus and Pluto speak, the doors of opportunity seem to open for you. You may decide to take a short long-distance trip across town. You may want to drive around town to see lights. There are lots of ways to explore and have fun, and you don't have to spend too much to do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.