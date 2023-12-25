Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 26, 2023

Here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 26, 2023. Find out what's in store for you this Tuesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Your soul is tired, and so there's a way to give yourself what is needed. Sleep, rest, and peace with quiet. Spend time in nature today. Allow the sunlight to warm your soul. Give yourself the gift of silence so that in the quiet you're able to hear your inner voice speak.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You have your eyes set on someone special, and this romantic interest may also feel the same way for you. It's up to you to initiate the first connection to start a relationship. You may find this to be a harder than usual ask, but if you don't then who will?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Relationships are two-way streets. You give and you take. You may find yourself on the taking side more often lately, but the moment you recognize the imbalance try to do something to bring harmony back. Offer to help or run an errand. Ask how you can be supportive, and show your partner you care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It doesn't take much for someone to perpetuate doubt in others about you and your character. They simply need to say one derogatory thing in a humorous way. If you feel hurt or slighted, don't dismiss it. Say what's going on and let them know how their words hurt your heart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Are you ready for a relationship or do you really want convenience? It's a tough question to ask but the Knight of Swords is a call for honesty. You may think you want to be in a committed relationship, but the truth is you're busy and should focus on other things. The point is to evaluate your circumstances. You may not be in a position to give your all. If that's the case, what would that mean for you?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's the time of year when me-time is used to reflect about the past and to plan the future. You might not like being alone too much, but today a little isolation fro the world is a good thing. Consider unplugging from social media and tapping into your inner world to allow the magic inside to begin.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are your own force of nature. Your will power is to grow and to be all that you can be. So, when you find yourself working on a certain level and others view you as intimidating, that is just you ruling out those individuals who can remain in outer circle, but maybe not in the inner one. You are the boss of you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The word no is also a complete sentence. So, when you feel like you need to set limits or establish clearer boundaries try not to make it more than it is. You can say this two letter word, and be done with it. It's not easy at first, but there's a magical sense of release once it is over. The onus is on the other person, and no longer on you. Whew.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Wouldn't it be nice if life's biggest decisions were as easy as flipping a coin? During the Two of Swords tarot card reading, you could be at a crossroads where a snap decision is needed. However, the information you want may not be available right now. This is a card of caution. You may not discover what you need to know until after you've made a choice. You can do your best now, and then wait to see what happens. You can adjust or make changes later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon rules our emotions, and when the Moon tarot card appears in a reading it can imply an upsurge of emotional energy that feels likes confusion or raw awareness. Right now, things in life may feel unclear. You may be processing many complex emotions that hinder you from making a good decision. There's no rush during days like this. Give yourself permission to wait for the haze to lift so you can do what is best for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Is it worth the money? You may decide that it's high time to buy what you have longed for. The Nine of Cups is a tarot card of indulgence. It's the holiday season, and you can become swayed into treating yourself. If it doesn't break the bank and you can afford it, so be it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Where are your creative and crafty friends? You are ready to make something artful today. There's a wonderful energy in the air that promises good things are to come when you set your mind on expressing your talents. You can bake, paint, or try your hand at writing a story. Have fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.