Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 25, 2023

Fears can be resolved.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 24, 2023
Photo: Be Keronyart from Keronyart's Images, Pinkbrush, MFYao from Margaret Ferrera | Canva Pro
Here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 25, 2023. Find out what's in store for you this Monday.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 25, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
You can think for yourself, Aries, and when you allow yourself the space away from everyone else, you do. Today anticipate magical insight and thoughts to come your way. You may discover a fresh idea or angle to take for your next project. This will be a beneficial experience for you!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Five of Cups
Sad face. You may feel a tad bit disappointed today. Things may not go to plan the way that you would want or expect it. This is going to require you to decide what matters most to you — the experience or the money?
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
You can talk until you're blue in the face, Gemini. The problem isn't you, but the person who has decided not to take your good advice. You may want to help them avoid a catastrophe, but if they are deadset in learning the hard way, that may be what their future holds. Love them where they are. No judgment is best when you are practicing the art of love.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
Keep your mind open. Today is one of those days where something good comes your way, but it might be packaged differently. You never know when you get to learn something new from the same experience. But, your mind can help you see this day in a whole new light. You just have to remain optimistic.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
Listen to your heart. You have this amazing thing called 'intuition' and when you tap into it, you gain so much insight. Your heart is constantly speaking to you. The minute you silence the noises in your life, that's when it is talking with you the loudest. If you feel like it's been silent for too long, give it time. Attentiveness is one of the first steps to awareness.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
Stop worrying. The only thing that your worry will give you is a headache. Take action instead. If you're concerned about a situation, the best cure for your anxiousness is an action plan that moves you in a direction that you consider to be an improvement.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed
Yes, this has been a harder than normal year. It's so tempting to think that there isn't any hope left. Your perspective is based on the moments from the past. Focus on the future. It's brighter than you realize. You can't quickly be sure that the good in life has ended for you. It's ahead of you. That's why it's harder to see.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed
A person who plays dating games or messes with your heart can be oh, so charming. They act one way and lead you to believe you're their one and only. But, there's this little feeling you get that this is not the case. You might be deceived by a potential love match. Don't rush into a relationship or put a person on a pedestal until a little bit more time has passed.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: King of Cups
You want love that's so deep and abiding, but it's not going to be found in human form. You are looking for a heavenly type of love; a love that is of your higher power. You can find it in your heart, and through prayer, meditation and searching in nature. It's there for you whenever you are ready.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed
What do you know? Some people can be so closed minded. They think they know everything and yet, they know nothing. Beware of the person that thinks their opinion is all that they need to assess a situation. Behind that arrogance is pride, and they will always think they are the smartest person in the room.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Moon
There's a fickleness to certain things and when you see a person being wishy-washy or non committal, that's your cue to stop giving your all. You need to pull back and allow them to come to a conclusion. The more you push to get a confirmation of what they want, the more they will act indecisive.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Fool, reversed
You've learned to not leap into things without listening to advice or getting more information. Your patience is going to serve you well. The only thing is to remember, there are times when you have to take a risk. Sometimes you need to jump in with both feet to figure out what will happen next.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.