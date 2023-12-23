Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 24, 2023

Here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 24, 2023. Find out what's in store for you this Sunday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Lucky you. Someone in your life can help you to accomplish all that you need to do this week. They have ideas for solving problems. Don't allow yourself to feel alone in the world; you're not. A friend can be all you need to make life better for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You feel confident and empowered lately. In fact, you've been thinking that you don't need someone. People can hold you back from your dreams when you're in the flow. As much as you enjoy being around people, today you would prefer to fly solo to keep life less complicated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Someone has touched your heart in all the right ways. You feel a deep sense of love and compassion for a person who has entered your life. Because of them, you're never going to be the same.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

It took you a while to get to this place where you were sure you knew what you wanted. Now that you have no doubts about what you desire for the future, you're able to be calculated and swift with your actions. This is the start of you making progress and hitting every goal you set for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You can fight all you want, but there comes a point when you need to just go with the flow. Trying to ride against life is a lot more complicated than choosing to see where the journey may take you. You will save time by being flexible and less strict with your expectations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You aren't being lazy. You're deciding. how to use your time wisely. It may seem to the onlooker that your lack of action is indecisiveness or even disinterest. But, you're thinking about what to do next. For you this is a big deal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Hard work is what will pay off for you in the end. You may wish you could take a short cut or do something that's easier. But, when you start a project you feel like you need to continue on. Hard work does pay but that does not mean the help you want is free.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Your mind is always changing and learning new things, so when you feel like you have hit tilt on the educational and relationship level: you can fight to make it right. If you could allow it, that woudl be great.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

This is a time for giving thanks and being in your space of gratitude. You have come a long way from waiting for someone to give you permission to be happy You are ready to take ownership of your joy, regardless of what other people say.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's your time, Capricorn, and one way to be sure you don't make decision you regret is to fine-tune your life purpose. If you're still in the dark about why you're here, listen to what others have to say about what you're good at. Look at what comes naturally to you. Consider your strengths.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

it's good to be careful and make decisions that you have thought out for some time. Every choice you make has a risk to it. You might not know what they are now, but you can plan to prevent as much as you can. The point is to be wise like a fox!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

It's normal to be hesitant to let someone into your heart right now. You've been hurt in the past. You have felt the sting of betrayal. So you're waiting to see if this person is truly who they say they are. You want them to prove themselves to you, and with time, they either will or they won't.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.