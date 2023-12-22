Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 23, 2023

Here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 23, 2023. Find out what's in store for you this Saturday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good vibes only, Aries. Ever have one of those days that no matter what goes on you still have a smile on your face. This tarot card predicts your positive attitude to be your strongest trait. You will see the rainbow beyond the storm. Nothing is going to get you down.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're ready to tell those people who make you wait around for nothing to go take a hike. You aren't going to let time pass you by while others have fun. Today you are going to command your schedule like a boss and get a move on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

What's the feeling? It could be love. You may be falling hard and fast for someone you just met, Gemini. Something about this person is so special, and you can tell that there's a reason you met. Kismet!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There is a situation where you cannot exactly tell what is the matter, but you seem to sense the energy is a bit off. It's perplexing when the puzzle pieces don't fall into place the way you anticipated. You may not be able to resolve the conflict in your mind just yet, but if you are patient, the universe will help you clearly see what is missing from your radar.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Wow, a person is really going to test your loyalty like that. It's amazing when you try to be nice to a person and then they think you're a living doormat. Well, the welcome mat is going to be pulled into the house the next time they try to walk all over you. Phooey on them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You can push the matter or wait until your partner comes around on their own. Urging them to change can backfire, Virgo. A true change is one that starts within. Let their will catch up with their personal convictions. A change you foster won't last. Be patient.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

A person can act as though they are unable to live without you, but is that really true? They may pretend to be there for you, but their actions demonstrate other wise. Remember, Libra. If it walks like a duck ... it is one. Actions speak louder than words.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

You'll learn to let go. Eventually you'll no longer care what the outcome is or even how everyone got there. What will matter to you is the joy everyone feels when the day is over. The how, why or what isn't as relevant when the ultimate goal is satisfaction and happiness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

No one is promising that the road you need to take will be an easy one. You've been down difficult paths many times over and discovered how resilient you are. You are going to roll up your sleeves now, Sag, and push through as you always do. You will be where you need to be when you need to get there. No worries!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Active listening is the key to your success. People who deeply understand one another attempt to read between the lines. You are learning each other's communication style. There will be some errors, but with patience, love and persistence you'll be finishing each other's sentences in no time at all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have to stand up for yourself, Aquarius. When you're treated in a way that is unfair or not honoring of your individuality, let people know. You don't have to be mean about it, but sharing the way you feel is needed. How can people truly know if you don't say so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Wow, you nearly went through a tough time. Thanks to your fast thinking and incredible skill you were able to navigate things in a better direction. Release a big sigh, Pisces. Your life is headed in the right direction, and it's all because you were quick on your feet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.