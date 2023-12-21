Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 22, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 22, 2023, based on the day's energy while we are still in Capricorn season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Laser focus. You are ready to tune into the things you want in life without giving time and energy to what you don't. Your ability to be diligent is going to take you places. Stick to your goals, and the next thing you know, you will have reached them all.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

If you work from home, today may be one of those days where everything seems to command your attention. You may struggle to remain productive, so set up guardrails and boundaries so the important items on your list get done.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Branch out and reach beyond your comfort zone. You may feel like you have limited your life because of fear. Not any longer. You are ready to confront the root cause of your hesitations and overcome each challenge with full bravery.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

In the past, you would lose your cool, but today you are able to maintain a level head and a state of calmness. You aren't afraid to admit when you feel overwhelmed but that won't bother you anymore. You feel assured that you have this problem under wraps. You can handle whatever comes your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Nothing gets lost today, and if the week has felt hazy, you are mentally clear now. You are someone who will plan everything so that you know exactly what you need to do and at what time. You aren't going to leave anything to chance. If it's written down or noted, it won't be missed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The grass really does look greener on the other side. If you're single, you'll wish you were taken. If you're taken, you may wonder if single life is better for you. You may struggle feeling happy right now, no matter what your relationship status is. Focus on your inner work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

When you look back at this year, there are so many amazing accomplishments to be proud of. You may have missed a few of your goals, but all through life's ups and downs, you did not waiver on your dreams. You are an achiever, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You don't like to fight, but that does not mean you won't put up a battle if someone is trying to cross a well-defined boundary. You feel determined to stand your ground. Your kindness isn't intended to be a sign of weakness. You want others to know they can't walk all over you without you fighting back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you feel stuck? You may sense that a situation is stopping you from fulfilling your destiny. This is your denial kicking in. If you open your eyes, you'll clearly see that you're not stuck. You have simply given in to the problem. You can find a way out, but it will take a careful use of your time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are ready to quit, but this tarot card is letting you know that you have to hang in there until the very end. This may not be the first time you've tried to reach beyond your comfort zone. It's never easy to turn off the voice in your head that says you need to stop now before it's too late. But you can do it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble happens. The unexpected can take you by surprise, but the great news is that things work out without a glitch. You didn't have to do much of anything. Your destiny did not include any unnecessary drama. Perhaps the universe was trying to test your patience and resolve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There are so many religious rules to follow, and while you may feel like this is the way, another part of you may want to break a few of the rules you were taught. For now, it will seem simplier to go with the flow, especially if you're family is also religious. Faith can still be there for you no matter if you decide to follow their lead or listen to your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.