Horoscope For December 26, 2023 — The Full Moon Is Here

The horoscope December 26. 2023 is here with the Full Moon taking place in the sign of Cancer. Here is what the energy has in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relationships are a major theme for you this year, and with eclipse season helping you to define who you are and what role you play in the life of others, it's a good time to ponder dynamics in your life. It's time to reset your priorities and put home and family at the top of your list. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, where the Full Moon arrives, and it will be activating this area of your life. A Full Moon is a time for letting

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Detach a bit, Taurus. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of communication, and when it's in this sweet sign, you can be emotionally sensitive. Today you may speak through feelings of anger that mask sadness. Emotions can be tough to navigate during the Moon in Cancer, especially as it builds into a Full Moon later today. "Don't toss the baby out with the bath water," as they say. It may be best to hold off on your words until you can say what you need to say with full conviction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Aim for your dreams, Gemini. It's time to think about the future, but specifically your deepest desires. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of personal development. This is a good time to create a little library of resources to reference when you want to learn something or have a small hobby to do when you're alone and feeling quiet. Create a space in your home where you can escape from the world at the end of each day as part of your routine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What do you want the future to be like? If you can visualize it in your mind, you can begin to make decisions that bring you closer to what you want to manifest. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of personal identity. This is a great time to work on new year's resolutions or to make a vision board and list all the inspirational quotes you love. Place them somewhere close to see them each day to inspire you toward change.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pray. It's good to spend this time of year in spiritual reflection, and talking with the universe or your higher power can help to put you in the right state of mind to make changes and prepare for 2024. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of spirituality. Spiritual health and well-being is a big theme for you next year, and this week is a great time to begin focusing on the way you'd like to do your soul work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of business partnerships. Pick a partner for a new project that excites you. This sounds easier said than done, but put your feelers out and see who may be interested in the same things you are in. You might need someone beside you to help you to become what you want to be, and vice versa. Tapping into the strengths of a friend while you both minimize your weaknesses is a wonderful winning combo for business or having fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Work hard, Libra, because anything you set your mind to do this year can be done. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of career. This is a wonderful thing to consider when you have the benefit of eclipses taking place in your personal sector and your relationship sector, so great changes are coming your way. This week, you have big hopes for the future, and that includes what you will do professionally.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're one smart cookie, Scorpio, so why not maximize your potential with education or a certificate program that refines your skill? The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of higher learning. Do you want to go back to school? Have you considered taking a new course of study to improve your current skills? This is the time to do what will give you the cutting edge at a job. Think big.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Lock down your tech, Sagittarius. It may be necessary to take a social media break sometimes. Mercury is still rx so you'll want to back up computers, hard drives, your cell phone and lock down or change old passwords. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of secrets. When was the last time you updated your password or deactivated dead accounts you no longer use.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a big day. You're ready to The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of commitments. Define your relationship from boundaries to roles, and talk openly about what you want and who you want to be. If you want more than what you have now with your partner, why not say so? You are allowed to set your standards higher, and with the right person you can lovingly encourage them to do the same.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make a plan for the day, and if you can, stick to it. Your routines, the way you want to work. your schedule and all other areas of your life from fitness to food can be included. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of routines. Too many days can go by where you let minutes go by without paying attention to where things could improve. Tighten your deadlines, and consider putting into play some steps that you can follow to ensure you meet them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Feelings ae so important, and you can be that person who processes yours in silence or more openly through writing, on social media or one-on-one with friends. Allow yourself to feel your emotions so that you can tap into your creative side through art, music, writing poetry, or exercise and beauty. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, activating your solar house of passion, so it's there to help you to find what works for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.