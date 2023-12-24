Here is an accurate horoscope for December 25, 2023 for all zodiac signs in astrology. The Sun is in Capricorn and the Moon is in Gemini.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Calm down, Aries. The Moon opposite Mars transit could spell disaster if your temper isn't put int check on this day. It will be easy for someone to push your emotional buttons if you leave them exposed. Remember you have the power to decide how you will react. Choose wisely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is it worth arguing over? Mars opposite the Moon can push emotions into high gear, and this energy could go one of two ways for you. You may feel the need to argue with a romantic partner ... or you may feel like you are falling in love. Either way, the feelings can be strong, so if you want to be emotionally this is going to be a super charged day for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's you against the world, Gemini. The Moon opposite Mars transit is a personal challenge to change your life for the better. You may be going through things that you have allowed to fester for far too long. You may need to make changes but have resisted doing so. Either way. There are things that you need to address in your personal life that have affected how you do things. The Mars opposite Moon transit will help you do that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your feelings are raw on this day, and you may feel a bit exposed emotionally for no other reason than the Moon is opposite of Mars. This can be a day where you need to rest and give yourself plenty of breaks. You can try to push yourself to do more or to be more for the sake of others; however, know your limitations and honor them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can have a soft space to land with your friends, Leo. The Moon opposite Mars transit can be the push you need to see friendships as the new family relationship you've longed for. Holidays can be stressful, but having people in your life that you can talk to and confide in is priceless.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Work calls? You may be off today (or trying to be) but something distracts you making it impossible to not think about your job. Try to keep things into perspective. Give yourself room to enjoy as much relaxation as you can. You may find it tough to unwind, but give yourself permission to do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can say what you are really thinking or you can avoid certain things like politics, religion and other taboo topics. With the Moon targeting your personal philosophies, you are wide open to say what you really think, however, Mars in. your communication sector can do all sorts of whacky things including having you appear argumentative when you're not. Whatever you decide to do, be sure to read the room, Libra. You will figure it out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're sensitive today, and what are you most sensitive about? Secrets. Secrecy can be a trigger for you during the Moon opposite Mars transit. Even if you're the one that's keeping them. Areas where this energy could manifest include topics related to what you have bought for yourself and for others. With Mars in Sagittarius stoking your personal assets sector, if a loved one spent more than they originally said they did, this could also become an sore topic that could lead to rough emotions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've got the Moon in your commitment sector, and then there is Mars in your personal development sector. This can feel like you're angry about a relationship situation. It's either not what you wanted it to be or not what you were expecting. Either way, anticipate some tension between reality and hope on this day. You are big enough to reconcile things won't always be how you want, but there will be feelings about it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can want to change something, but there can be a hold up that prevents you from accomplishing your goal. The Moon will be in your routines sector, which is also your house of health. So, if you're dieting and hoping to stick with it, you may do so but not without some side eye from family who thinks one cookie won't hurt. If you're hoping to go for a run, do it early. You may be competing for time and attention on days like today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are feeling all sorts of joy and happiness today, as the Moon speaks to Mars and your creativity and passion get expressed, perhaps with friends or coworkers. This can be a time where you post a bit more than usual on your social media because you're off from work. Remember to be considerate of those who like to see things from family and friends too, and if they decide to mute or even unfriend, try not to take it personally. You were warned.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today brings vitality to your family sector. You may find it easy to be the person who holds everyone together either with your love or your ability to keep the peace. It can be hard to play the role of referee during a heated discussion between family members. But you're a peacemaker, and perhaps that's why the universe allowed you to be there in the first place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.