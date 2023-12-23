Horoscope for December 24, 2023, the Moon enters Gemini bringing our lower mind. With Mercury retrograde now returned to Sagittarius, we are ready to face our inner truth.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do you have something important you need to say? This is your time to express your thoughts openly and with full transparency. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of communication. Use this time to write, plan and strategize for the new year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are good enough, Taurus. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of self-worth. This is a time to evaluate the way you allow others to treat you and define how you'd like to be treated. You can set some boundaries, and since Gemini's energy is related to conversing openly, be willing to have hard conversations with people whom you feel have hurt your feelings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There is so much to learn! The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of personal development. This is a great time for you to plan out your academic pursuits. It's never too late to go back to school or to participate in continuing education. Sign up for an online course, even if it's just to expand your personal knowledge.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't have to trust people blindly, Cancer. You don't even have to let your guards down until you want to do so. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of hidden enemies. The Full Moon is also arriving in your sign soon, so you may be seeing people and things for what they are so you can decide what to let go and what to focus on in the new year.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's the weekend, but hey, you might decide to do a little bit of work to drum up some business in the new year. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of business partnerships. This is a great time to update your LinkedIn. You might consider hiring a professional to update it for you so it's nice and polished for recruiters or to impress people who are also in your industry.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're ready to increase your visibility at work. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of career. This is a great time to highlight some of your contributions to higher ups. You may feel a bit shy about it. Work through concerns with a mentor or a business coach. it's always a good idea to practice your pitch.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can learn new things if you want to, and if you haven't hung your diplomas on your wall, why not? The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of education, and you should value what you've earned in your life. You worked hard to get where you are. If you have not updated your last name on academic lists do so this upcoming year. Check out social activities hosted by your alma mater if you'd like to participate in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Well, sometimes things come out in the open because your heart is ready to heal. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of secrets. You may be hiding things from others, but you discover that a secret disclosed is often the best thing to happen in your life. You may feel a strong sense of relief and a desire to live with greater transparency and authenticity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can be with one person, you've been looking for the right one. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of commitments. You may receive an proposal or be asked to have 'the talk' with a prospective partner. The idea of being exclusive can be a scary prospect for you, especially if you've recently divorced or have been single for a long time. You may find this a time for reflection, and it's good to do that before you say, "I do."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can find the right rhythm for your life, if you have a desire to make things flow a bit better. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of routines. So, think about the future, and what you need and want to experience in 2024. You may find it hard to figure out what to include and what to leave out. It's OK to not know. What matters is working the details out at your own pace until things flow and make sense.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is your time to make things beautiful in your life. From arting either by collecting things or by making pieces yourself, let your inner artistic side come out. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of creativity. It's a great time to focus on nature, pets, and the things that remind you of the rich beauty that's all around you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is your time to love on others and to show how much you care. The Moon enters Gemini activating your solar house of home and family. This is a great time for socializing with relatives. If you can't be together in person, consider doing a video chat or sending photos, clips of video and other multimedia experiences so you are actively in touch.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.