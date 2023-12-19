Love Horoscopes For December 20, 2023

What will happen in our relationships on December 20, 2023? Find out by reading your love horoscope for this Wednesday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 20, 2023:

Aries

Be mindful of the words you use. Self-respect and self-love are important to you. So, when you sense a person is withholding or not giving you their all, you may feel slighted within the relationship. Rather than act out passive aggressively, speak your mind. Honesty is always best when you want more than what you're getting from a person you love.

Taurus

Don't overthink things, Taurus. When it comes to matters of the heart, you may question intentions, feelings, thoughts and self-doubts. This can lead to a debate or even create misunderstandings. During the Moon square Mercury exercise a little self-control to avoid a blindspot created by pride or even fear of getting hurt.

Gemini

Friends can be wonderful unless you have one who betrays your confidence. During the Moon square Mercury transit, there's a high risk of friendship leading to an unnecessary disclosure of what you've confided. This is not a good time to test the waters of friendship with a juicy secret. Instead, pace yourself, especially if your friendship is young. Vet trust and give it after some time and proof has passed.

Cancer

You should not have to earn someone's love, but during the Moon square Mercury transit you may still feel as though you have to. Take into consideration any healthy boundaries you need to set for yourself or others when it comes to growing close. Your love bond can be strengthened by your decision to love yourself. You can set boundaries that are clear but also make room for you to be accessible if a person wants to reach you.

Leo

You can learn how to be a partner within a relationship, even if you're used to being alone without anyone to be accountable to. There may be a learning curve for you this month where the next few days demonstrates the areas you can focus on. You may find that you're trying to build a routine with your partner that they resist. Ask why.

Virgo

Is your love still a secret? You may presume your significant other knows how much you love them, but it's always nice to say how much you care without being asked. You may find it easier to simply open up about your thoughts and emotions today. During the Moon square Mercury transit, you may still struggle to find the words, but once you start to open up it will be easier for you.

Libra

A home can be built by two people who are on the same page, but if you find yourselves in disagreement it can feel as though your relationship is tearing things apart. Today is a great time to consider rekindling the romance, but also taking a deep dive into your needs, wants and vision for the future — to see if it's a real love match that can last.

Scorpio

You don't have to argue with someone just because they are picking a fight. During the Moon square Mercury transit you may find that it's easier to simply let things slide and cool down. The intensity is high today for you, so rather than fan a flame or add fuel to an existing emotional fire, stay strong and stand back.

Sagittarius

It's hard to shower someone with love and adoration when you feel strapped financially for cash or any form of money. Don't not do something though. Aim for a cute gift that you can make at home. You don't have to purchase an item to show that you're thinking of a person, instead, be the gift that they need.

Capricorn

Home life can feel a little bit off today during the Moon square Mercury transit. What's causing the problem? Once you're able to get to the root cause of your relationship issues you can own your part and move toward forgiveness. You can then, enjoy the good stuff in love.

Aquarius

Talking about the past with a partner may feel healing to you, but it may not be the way your significant other wants the night to go. The Moon square Mercury transit brings out your hidden enemies, especially those that are jealous of your love life. Keep your heart safeguarded, and when you receive criticism consider the source.

Pisces

Friends can be a positive influence, but there are those individuals who are not. They either push you to do more or compete more than relax and enjoy your life. You may prefer to continuously work hard or not, the choice is yours, but it does set the tone for the rest of your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.